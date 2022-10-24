ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KFVS12

Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

Shawnna Rhine from the Southern Seven Health Department shares how to protect yourself, children and loved ones from getting a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. Small earthquake recorded...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Doniphan man killed in early morning crash

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Woman caught trying to stab tire with butcher knife arrested, police say

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of trying to cut a vehicle’s tires was arrested in Caruthersville. It happened on Grand Avenue on Tuesday, October 25. According to Caruthersville Police, officers responding to the scene found a woman kneeling down beside the front passenger side of a vehicle trying to stab the tire with a large butcher knife.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
Kait 8

Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man

Cape Girardeau's Urban Deer Hunting is in full swing, and with that comes a list a park closings. Candidates for the Mo. House Dist. 147 debated on Tuesday evening, Oct. 26. SoutheastHEALTH raises minimum wage to $15 per hour. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The hourly wage has been raised...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WBBJ

Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
OBION COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy