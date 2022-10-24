Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Police: Driver arrested after hitting pole, man in wheelchair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a man in a wheelchair in Cape Girardeau. The crash happened Friday, October 28 at 1:21 a.m. on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. According to Cape Girardeau Police, a vehicle went...
KFVS12
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in Caruthersville on Wednesday, October 27. Caruthersville said three vehicles were involved in stealing more than $700 worth of diesel from the BP gas station in town and driving off. Shortly...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
KFVS12
Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau
According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side.
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man charged in connection with report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Cape Girardeau man was arrested in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Dayvion Parker was charged with domestic assault in the first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of certain weapons. Parker is...
UPDATE: Southern Mo. teen found safe after reported missing
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenage boy reported missing out of Ripley County.
kbsi23.com
1 facing charges after reports of firearms discharge in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic involving potential discharge of a firearm on Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday. This is near Hwy. 177 north of Cape Girardeau city limits.
KFVS12
Woman caught trying to stab tire with butcher knife arrested, police say
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of trying to cut a vehicle’s tires was arrested in Caruthersville. It happened on Grand Avenue on Tuesday, October 25. According to Caruthersville Police, officers responding to the scene found a woman kneeling down beside the front passenger side of a vehicle trying to stab the tire with a large butcher knife.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here.
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan. According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for help identifying 4 people
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying people involved in an alleged stealing incident at Jackson Walmart. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals are asked to contact Officer Dambach at 573-243-3151 ext. 2127. Tipsters can also email edambach@jacksonpd.org, tip@jacksonpd.org or message the Jackson Police Department through the department’s Facebook page.
KFVS12
Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers honored at ceremony in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were honored at a ceremony in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, October 25. The morning service at the Fellowship General Baptist Church served as a dedication for a new memorial at the Troop E Headquarters. The memorial is a tribute...
KFVS12
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
Kait 8
Benefit for Paragould officer shot in the line of duty
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is coming together to support a Paragould police officer injured during a fatal shootout. Corporal Owen Mundy was hurt on Oct. 18 during an officer-involved shooting on Rockingchair Road. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Paragould Fraternal Order of Police Lodge announced...
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
Updated: 13 hours ago. |.
WBBJ
Man found with firearm manufacturing materials sentenced
JACKSON, Tenn. — An Obion County man has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. A news release says that in August of 2018, the Union City Police Department, along with other law enforcement, were given information that a man named Bobby Joe Brown had sold three guns, with one of them being stolen.
kbsi23.com
Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person in photos
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person in surveillance photos. If you know the identity of the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633 or private message the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
