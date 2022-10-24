Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Council Set to Once Again Vote on Project Resolve
Erie County Council is reportedly set to once again take up the County Executive's push to give millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money to a project at Penn State Behrend. The County Executive thinks the project could create a lot of jobs for the area moving forward. We're...
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Residents File Complaint Against Developer; Calamar Responds
For Naomi Stewart and the other residents of Connect 55 Meadville, the past several months have been filled with uncertainty. "I am so mad at Calamar, (with) the way they have upset so many lives," said Stewart. "It's sad when money motivates more than the heart." Once their leases are...
Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA
The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
erienewsnow.com
Local Schools Take A Second Look At Food
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Farmers Market will soon be working alongside our local school district to teach kids the importance of food. The market was awarded $50,000 dollars from the Farm to School grant administered by the United States Department of Agriculture. This funding creates a tower garden and sustainable garden programs at some of the schools.
Erie voter, 100, casts his ballot; nominated for Voter Hall of Fame
There’s a push to get Erie County residents of all ages out to vote, and we celebrated a 100-year-old Erie man exercising his right. William Heard cast his ballot on Tuesday at the Erie County Courthouse. Heard was also celebrated for having voted in every election. Erie County voter registration office staff was impressed with […]
Report: Microplastics found in all Erie County streams
A recent study shows microplastics are contaminating local creeks. The report shows that there are microplastics in all streams in Erie County. After collecting data from 50 local creeks, PennEnvironment researchers say they are finding microplastics in the some of Pennsylvania’s cleanest streams. They report high levels of microplastics were found in both Crooked Creek […]
Booker T. Washington Center hosts food drive for families in need
Hundreds of meals were given to Erie County families in need on Thursday. The Booker T. Washington Center on Holland Street hosted a food drive. With high prices at the grocery store, representatives from the center are organizing food drives to help local families. On Thursday, about 400 meals were distributed to those who signed […]
Presque Isle Gateway project to receive $3 million state grant
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township and Presque Isle Gateway District Improvements project will receive $3 million in state grant funding. The funding is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). It will be used to improve pedestrian access, repave roadway, install decorative lighting, and install underground conduit along West 8th Street. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro […]
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
Trial continued for Sandy Lake woman accused in Capitol riot case
Trial for a Sandy Lake, Pa., woman accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was continued this week.
WFMJ.com
Trial delayed for Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot
A week after a defense attorney asked for a psychological evaluation of the Mercer County mother of eight charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capital, a federal judge has canceled a November 15 trial in the case. U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert on Monday granted...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Families Enjoy Trick or Treating at Juniper Village
Crawford County kicked off Halloween with some Trick or Treating on Thursday night. In Meadville, families, of course decked out in costumes, traversed neighborhoods, picking up candy and goodies from neighbors. Many homes are decorated for the holiday. And the kids aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit,...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating
All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Area Flagged For Abundance Of Lead Poisoned Children
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The greater Jamestown area has been flagged among top communities in New York State as having the highest number of lead poisoned children. The startling statistic, which ranks the 14701-zip code as the seventh lead paint hot spot, was released by the Healthy at Home CHQ Coalition as part of a public awareness campaign during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
wrfalp.com
See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership
The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla. She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Department Partners with the City of Erie for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing drugs. It also aims to educate the public about the abuse of prescription medications. In support of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Erie Police Department is hosting a collection site in...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
erienewsnow.com
Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects
Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on […]
