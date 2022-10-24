The mission of the recently formed organization, Stewards of Lake Seminole, is to secure funding as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to manage invasive species in Lake Seminole, in a collaborative but timely manner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for the benefit of property owners on Lake Seminole, bordering communities, and the federal, state, and local governments that benefit from the recreation, revenue and taxes that the Lake Seminole resource generates.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO