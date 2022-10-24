Read full article on original website
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
Remembering 1982: Bearcats defeat Early County to secure Playoff Spot
Fullbacks Calvin Close and Scott Carroll scored two touchdowns a piece at Centennial Field Friday night to lead coach Ralph Jones’ Bainbridge High School Bearcats past the Early County High School Bobcats 48-0 and into the Region 1AAA playoffs. The Bearcat’s win over the Bobcats coupled with the Mitchell-Baker...
Stewards of Lake Seminole organization begins information and membership drive campaign
The mission of the recently formed organization, Stewards of Lake Seminole, is to secure funding as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to manage invasive species in Lake Seminole, in a collaborative but timely manner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, for the benefit of property owners on Lake Seminole, bordering communities, and the federal, state, and local governments that benefit from the recreation, revenue and taxes that the Lake Seminole resource generates.
Walk to end Alzheimers a success
On Saturday morning in the downtown square, the city of Bainbridge hosted its annual Walk to End Alzheimers. The 2022 walk saw a successful Saturday for the Georgia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Walk featured many activities for people of all ages, including a face painting station for...
Jones Wheat Elementary modified lockdown lifted, search for armed suspect comes to an end
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody this afternoon following a search that lasted since the early morning hours. At approximately 2 am, officers responded to a call regarding a violent domestic incident involving a firearm; upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect fled. According to Chief Deputy Major Wendell Cofer, the victim was secured, and DCSO proceeded to search for the suspect.
Local murder still under investigation
The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
DCFR now accepting applications for low-cost EMT training program
Decatur County Fire and Rescue is now accepting applications for their low-cost EMT class, with acceptance decisions being emailed by mid to late November. With the nation facing ongoing shortages of EMTs, Decatur County Fire and Rescue hopes to help find a solution. Tuition costs only $700, which covers the cost of instruction materials and uniforms. DCFR Assistant Chief Jamie Earp hopes it’s an affordable option for any adult wishing to gain more education or change direction in their present careers.
