ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Marijuana Users May Feel More Post-Surgery Pain: Study

By Dennis Thompson
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpZNP_0ikfNced00

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who regularly use weed could be in for a rocky road if they ever require major surgery, a new study reports.

Frequent marijuana users tend to experience more pain as they recover from surgery, and they require more opioid drugs (like morphine) to deal with that pain, the researchers found.

“It’s not an enormous amount of additional pain compared to non-users, we found, but we can’t say don’t worry about it because it’s not too much,” said lead researcher Dr. Elyad Ekrami. He is a clinical research fellow with the Cleveland Clinic’s Anesthesiology Institute. “They needed more opioids to cure their pain, so this is something that is meaningful.”

The researchers presented their findings Sunday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held in New Orleans.

Marijuana legalization is expanding across the United States, with recreational use approved in 19 states and medical use in 37 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

But little has been proven about how marijuana use might affect a person during and after surgery, outside what doctors, nurses and anesthesiologists observe in the hospital.

“When a patient is using marijuana, the moment when I start inducing — giving them medications to have them go to sleep — that’s when I see the difference,” said Dr. Qian Cece Chen, an anesthesiologist with NYU Langone Health in New York City. “They need a lot more to go to sleep.”

Further, marijuana users need more pain medications to stay under during surgery, based on the brain waves, vital signs and breathing patterns that doctors and nurses observe, Chen said.

“Even in full anesthesia, we see the difference,” Chen said.

To learn more, Ekrami and his colleagues analyzed data on more than 34,500 patients who had surgery at the Cleveland Clinic lasting more than one hour between 2010 and 2020, and whose recovery required at least a day’s stay afterward.

Of those patients, nearly 1,700 had used marijuana within 30 days of surgery, the researchers said.

Marijuana users reported 14% more pain during the first 24 hours following surgery compared to non-users, the results showed. They also consumed 7% more opioids after surgery to cope with their pain.

There are several theories why marijuana use might make people more sensitive to pain, experts said.

Marijuana is known to affect brain receptors that respond to chemicals contained in both weed and opioids, Ekrami said. Regular marijuana use could desensitize those receptors, making opioid painkillers less effective during and after surgery.

The fact that fully sedated marijuana-using patients need more opioids to keep them anesthetized is evidence that these brain receptors likely are being jumbled by regular marijuana exposure, Chen said.

“Under anesthesia, with the suppression of brain activity, that shouldn’t be a component,” Chen said. “They shouldn’t be processing any of that surgical stimulation, but they do respond do it.”

It’s also possible that some are using marijuana to self-medicate and cope with anxiety or emotional problems, Chen said.

“In pain management, we know anxiety contributes to pain,” Chen said. Since they can’t use weed in the hospital, it’s possible that their unmanaged anxiety causes them to be more sensitive to pain.

Despite all this, the experts said not enough is known to advise patients to cut out marijuana use prior to surgery.

Tapering off might not have any effect on their altered receptors, and at the same time could make them more anxious and pain-prone.

“It's hard to give any recommendations at this point with the current evidence we have on whether to continue using or to stop using prior,” said Dr. Shalini Shah, chief of pain medicine at the University of California, Irvine. “I think the bottom line really comes down to giving guidance to physicians and clinicians in terms of trying to risk-mitigate your patients from adverse events postoperatively, for those who are on cannabis.”

To that end, Shah advises patients to be brutally honest with their doctors about whatever recreational drugs they might be taking.

“The best thing is for patients to be upfront with their physician, their surgeon, their anesthesiologist about what substances — whether it's cannabis or alcohol or methamphetamines — that they're using prior to surgery,” Shah said. “Really have a frank conversation about, 'Hey, what are my risks? What's the best evidence? What should I do prior to surgery so I can have a healthy recovery?'”

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about the health effects of marijuana .

SOURCES: Elyad Ekrami, MD, clinical research fellow, Cleveland Clinic’s Anesthesiology Institute; Qian Cece Chen, MD, anesthesiologist, NYU Langone Health, New York City; Shalini Shah, MD, MBA, chief, pain medicine, University of California, Irvine; American Society of Anesthesiologists, news release, Oct. 23, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Keeping Blood Pressure in Check Could Cut Your Odds for Dementia

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the "best bets" for reducing the risk of developing dementia, Australian researchers report. "Given population aging and the substantial costs of caring for people with dementia, even a small reduction could have considerable global impact," said researcher Ruth Peters, an associate professor at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and program lead for dementia in the George Institute's Global Brain Health Initiative. ...
The Herald News

States with the highest cancer rates

An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality...
NEVADA STATE
The Herald News

Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat, Animal Studies Show

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another strike against electronic cigarettes, a new mouse study has found that they can cause an irregular heartbeat, also called a cardiac arrhythmia. Researchers from the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, in Kentucky, found that exposure to the aerosols from e-cigarettes could cause heart arrhythmias in animals. These included both premature and skipped heartbeats. “Our findings demonstrate that short-term...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Herald News

No Sign That Anesthesia in Pregnancy Affects Child's Later Development

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals. While surgery and anesthesia are typically avoided during pregnancy, up to 1% of pregnant women may require it for unexpected health emergencies, such as appendicitis. “While the results of our study do not change the...
The Herald News

Could Psychedelics Help You Kick the Habit?

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking is an incredibly hard habit to break. Anne Levine of Baltimore can attest to that. But Levine, 58, is getting help from a potential new tool: psychedelics. The four-decade smoker has tried to quit a dozen times. But once she became part of a research trial testing a psychedelic drug, quitting became easier. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Herald News

Doctors Answer Your Questions About RSV

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a potential COVID winter surge and the impending flu season get a lot of attention, doctors are worried about another virus. This one is RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- and hospitals across the country are seeing a surge of cases in infants and young children. The virus can be especially concerning in those who are 6 months and younger. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Herald News

How Healthy Is Horror?

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be. Researchers report that horror's impact is really in the eye of the beholder, a little different for everyone but not all bad. "It's called 'the paradox of horror,'" explained...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy