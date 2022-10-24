Read full article on original website
Algona FFA Chapter News
Four members of the Algona FFA chapter participated in the Environmental and Natural Resources contest at the National FFA Convention. Silver awards were given to Aidan Morris, Reid Louwagie, Ian Fehr and Logan Lentz. The national FFA gathering was held in Indianapolis Indiana.
ILCC Construction Program Wins Tool Giveaway
–The Construction Technology Program at Iowa Lakes Community College received an assortment of new tools Monday, after winning an online contest with a contractor from Illinois that has over a million subscribers on YouTube. Kyle Stumpenhorst is the owner of Rural Renovators Buildings out of Franklin Grove, Illinois and he uploads all sorts of building projects to his YouTube channel to help anyone from another contractor to the do-it-your-self person at home. Stumpenhorst tells KLGA News he wanted to do something special as his YouTube Channel recently reached a milestone.
Hancock County Grain Processor Files for Bankruptcy
A Hancock County business that has processed organic soybeans is filing for bankruptcy. Earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Agriculture suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses for Global Processing, Incorporated, which is based in Kanawha. According to a news release, the business didn’t have sufficient funds to cover...
