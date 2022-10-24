–The Construction Technology Program at Iowa Lakes Community College received an assortment of new tools Monday, after winning an online contest with a contractor from Illinois that has over a million subscribers on YouTube. Kyle Stumpenhorst is the owner of Rural Renovators Buildings out of Franklin Grove, Illinois and he uploads all sorts of building projects to his YouTube channel to help anyone from another contractor to the do-it-your-self person at home. Stumpenhorst tells KLGA News he wanted to do something special as his YouTube Channel recently reached a milestone.

ESTHERVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO