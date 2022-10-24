Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Parke County REMC celebrates the groundbreaking for its new home
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County company is celebrating its future home. The Parke County REMC and Parke Professional Services held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The electric company has been at its current location since the 1940s. We spoke with REMC's CEO, Chadd Jenkins, about what this...
WTHI
More early voting locations to open in Vigo County next week
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Saturday - you'll have more opportunities to vote early in Vigo County. You will be able to vote at The Haute City center and the Vigo County Annex. Haute City Center will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The Vigo County Annex...
WTHI
A shot and a miss: Larry Bird Museum within the new convention center delayed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction delays will force the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board to push back the opening of the Larry Bird Museum. The museum was previously set to open in the spring of 2023. Under proposal, Larry Bird museum construction in the convention center would wrap this...
WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
WTHI
Power restored after thousands left in the dark on Terre Haute's southside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting thousands of Duke Energy customers on the south side of Terre Haute Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., about 5,000 customers were reported without power. The outages run along US Highway 41, south of Interstate 70 and north of Harlan Drive.
Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
vincennespbs.org
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
MyWabashValley.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
Coroner: Man dies after medical emergency at work
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 65-year-old man from Indiana has died after the coroner said he was found unresponsive at his Paris workplace. Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said the deceased individual is David K. Norris of Rosedale, Ind. Barrett said Edgar County 911 dispatch received a call just before 5 a.m. from an employee […]
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
wamwamfm.com
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(NEWTON) In Jasper County Court : an Effingham woman has been charged with one count of vendor fraud, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery, with all the felonies punishable by up to seventeen years in prison if found guilty. 31 year old Hillary Robertson allegedly created false records and computer entries at the Jasper County Health Department in Newton, billing the State of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work not done. The JCHD reported the false claims and has returned the money to the state. With the ISP heading up the investigation, Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
WTHI
Want to go trick-or-treating in downtown Terre Haute? Here's what you need know
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take part in a one-of-a-kind Halloween event in downtown Terre Haute. Friday is the city's annual Haunted Haute event. Events will have plenty of candy, with trick-or-treat booths all along downtown. Vendors will have hand-crafted goodies for sale as well. News 10 spoke...
WTHI
Pay a fine or go to jail? Vigo County's sheriff warns of reported scam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you received a call from the police telling you there's a warrant for your arrest, but you can get out of it by paying a fine?. Ignore it. That's according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. Plasse says the sheriff's office received a pair...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
WTHI
CLAY CO RECOVERY WEBSITE
"We gotta take a stand." Former addict working to get others clean. Early in life, Michael Hadley struggled to get the help he needed. Now, he's making sure others won't have to go through the same thing.
Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Commissioners Meeting Addresses Many Issues
Daviess County will remain under a burn ban for the next week. After a discussion with Scott Myers from Daviess County Emergency Management, the Commissioners agreed to extend the current burn ban for seven more days. The commissioners voiced concern that despite the expected rain, there may not be enough moisture to end the extremely dry conditions. Myers told the commissioners that all county fire chiefs recommended the burn ban be extended. The Daviess County Commissioners awarded bids for 2023 supplies for the County Highway Department. For most items, Highway Superintendent Chris Winkler recommended accepting all bids. This allows the county to get the lowest price based on delivery costs. The Commissiomers agreed to vacate a platted, but never developed, road in the town of Glendale. The Living Water Church requested the road be vacated in order to develop a cemetery around the church. The commissioners did ask that rights of way be checked for utility easements. In other road-related business, the Commissioners received a request from R.E.O., the current owners of the Antioch mine, to allow the closure of CR 200 E for 30 months to allow future mining. The commissioners reviewed a proposed agreement and asked that neighboring landowners be notified before finalizing a decision. In other business, Commissioner Ron Arnold asked to revisit the Code Enforcement Officer position with the City of Washington. The Washington Building Commissioner’s office already handles county building permits and zoning variance requests. The Commissioners would like to revisit the city’s taking over the code enforcement responsibilities. The Commissioners also approved a grant application for CASA and Grounds Superintendent Scott Schnarr’s request to install an automatic sprinkler for the grass and replace some exterior lights at the Government Center. County Auditor Jennifer Welsh also told the Commissioners that Old National Bank, where the County currently invests the County Employees’ Health Savings Accounts, has started to farm out these accounts to an out-of-state entity. Welsh said she had talked to First Federal, German American, and Springs Valley banks. The Commissioner approved the move of the accounts to Springs Valley Bank. Springs Valley proposed to pay the highest interest rate, in addition to waiving all transfer fees. Welsh also announced that due to fire damage at the Ruritan Club in Montgomery, the voting location for the Barr 1 precinct will now be the old Stop and Sea building in Montgomery.
Comments / 0