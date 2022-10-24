Daviess County will remain under a burn ban for the next week. After a discussion with Scott Myers from Daviess County Emergency Management, the Commissioners agreed to extend the current burn ban for seven more days. The commissioners voiced concern that despite the expected rain, there may not be enough moisture to end the extremely dry conditions. Myers told the commissioners that all county fire chiefs recommended the burn ban be extended. The Daviess County Commissioners awarded bids for 2023 supplies for the County Highway Department. For most items, Highway Superintendent Chris Winkler recommended accepting all bids. This allows the county to get the lowest price based on delivery costs. The Commissiomers agreed to vacate a platted, but never developed, road in the town of Glendale. The Living Water Church requested the road be vacated in order to develop a cemetery around the church. The commissioners did ask that rights of way be checked for utility easements. In other road-related business, the Commissioners received a request from R.E.O., the current owners of the Antioch mine, to allow the closure of CR 200 E for 30 months to allow future mining. The commissioners reviewed a proposed agreement and asked that neighboring landowners be notified before finalizing a decision. In other business, Commissioner Ron Arnold asked to revisit the Code Enforcement Officer position with the City of Washington. The Washington Building Commissioner’s office already handles county building permits and zoning variance requests. The Commissioners would like to revisit the city’s taking over the code enforcement responsibilities. The Commissioners also approved a grant application for CASA and Grounds Superintendent Scott Schnarr’s request to install an automatic sprinkler for the grass and replace some exterior lights at the Government Center. County Auditor Jennifer Welsh also told the Commissioners that Old National Bank, where the County currently invests the County Employees’ Health Savings Accounts, has started to farm out these accounts to an out-of-state entity. Welsh said she had talked to First Federal, German American, and Springs Valley banks. The Commissioner approved the move of the accounts to Springs Valley Bank. Springs Valley proposed to pay the highest interest rate, in addition to waiving all transfer fees. Welsh also announced that due to fire damage at the Ruritan Club in Montgomery, the voting location for the Barr 1 precinct will now be the old Stop and Sea building in Montgomery.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO