Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Modern Warfare 2 Graphics Settings: Best for FPS and Quality
Looking to get the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here are the best graphic settings for FPS and quality. Making a new game look and run as best as it possibly can usually take a bit of trial and error, constantly toggling options on and off for what seems like a marginal difference. But when it comes to FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, that slight change can have a significant effect.
Comments / 0