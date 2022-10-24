Read full article on original website
Coal Grove rallies late to collect playoff win
Coal Grove hosted Malvern in the first round of the playoffs for Ohio high school football.
USA TODAY Sports warns that UNC could be on upset alert
The UNC football program is preparing for a big Saturday night showdown with Pitt in Chapel Hill. It’s a game that will impact the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. At 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, a win would be HUGE for the Tar Heels as we flip the calendar to November. On the flip side, Pitt really needs a win to stay in the race and would earn the head-to-head tiebreaker over UNC if it came down to that. UNC enters this game as three-point favorites and with home-field advantage on Saturday night. However, Dan Wolken of the USA TODAY...
AA playoffs: Butte rumbles to first-round victory over Great Falls High
Jace Stenson accounted for three touchdowns as the Butte High football team knocked off Great Falls High 35-21 Friday night at Memorial Stadium in a first-round Class AA playoff game. The Bulldogs (5-5), the No. 5 seed out of the Western AA, will move on to face top-ranked Helena Capital next Friday in the quarterfinals, while the season ends for the Bison at 6-4. ...
