Lake Ozark, MO

lakeexpo.com

James A. Barlow (September 23, 1930 - October 21, 2022)

James A. Barlow, age 92, of Iberia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was born in rural Iberia on September 23, 1930, son of the late Andrew “Andy” and Sirilda (Shelton) Barlow. On December 19, 1953, James was united in marriage to Lora Lea McCubbin, at her family home.
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Regional Hospital Closing Two Pharmacy Locations

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Lake Regional Health System is closing two of its pharmacy locations in the Lake of the Ozarks area. The Laurie and Lake Ozark pharmacies will be closing permanently, as of Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. When asked why the hospital was shutting...
LAURIE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Big Thunder Plans To Build $300 Million Tourist Oasis At Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Big Thunder today announced plans to build a new $300 million tourist oasis next to the Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach, Mo. 'The Oasis at Lakeport' will feature year-round entertainment, offering 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions, along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Columbia’s Ernie’s Cafe getting national attention on television segment

A popular Columbia restaurant will be featured Thursday evening on the “America’s Best Restaurant” segment. Ernie’s Café is located on East Walnut in downtown Columbia. It describes itself as Columbia’s oldest classic diner since 1934. Its best known for its French toast, Boone County ham, waffles, pork chops and other delicious items.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
lakeexpo.com

'The Coolest Project': Powerboater & Developer Working On New Homes & Villas At The Lake

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — When it comes to living on Lake of the Ozarks, there are three options: a house, a condo, or a villa. Villas only represent a sliver of the Lake's real estate composition, but Adam Seraphine of NHH Developments thinks they offer the best of both worlds. "The privacy of a family home with the amenities and luxuries of a condo," is how Seraphine puts it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)

Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
CAMDENTON, MO
abc17news.com

Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for October 24, 2022

The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. A celebration of life...
FLORENCE, MO
lakeexpo.com

It's Back! Sinkhole Along Lake Area Road Reappears After Heavy Rain

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — A sinkhole that appeared earlier this year alongside Route TT, near Doctor's Lawn and Landscaping, appears to be reemerging and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says it may need more repairs. The sinkhole first appeared in August of this year and was found to...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

