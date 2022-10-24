Today, GORE-TEX is often assumed to be one of the most durable, weather-proof materials. So when it comes time to invest in some sturdy winter gear, most shoppers make sure to swoop up any piece laced with it. That said, this isn’t just any GORE-TEX jacket. Backcountry’s Cottonwoods Jacket is its toughest ski kit to date. It boasts an improved hood fit to ensure nothing inhibits your vision on the slopes (even a full-size helmet), and it’s tough enough to withstand powder storms, tight trees and open groomers. The optimized fit delivers enhanced mobility while soft wrist gaiters will keep your sleeves secure and more comfortable. Best of all, a removable powder skirt means you can rest assured no snow is going to find its way inside. And if that’s not enough gear for your next vacation, shop Backcountry’s entire GORE-TEX lineup to find a wide range of bib pants, snow mittens and more.

16 HOURS AGO