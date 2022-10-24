Read full article on original website
Listen up: The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in October
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
4 Reasons to Wear a Digital Watch
The digital watch's status been through many vicissitudes. Once cutting-edge tech, they went on to be viewed as antithetical to the luxury and craftsmanship of traditional watches. For while they were nerdy, then ironically cool. Most recently, though, digital watches have returned to the hearts of nostalgic collectors that appreciate them for all the right reasons. Through it all, though, digital watches have offered the same compelling advantages.
The Best Accessories for Your AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are one of the best and most popular noise-canceling headphones out there. They're the only over-ear headphones that Apple makes and are integrated with many of the same technologies as its other AirPods. They can fast pair to your iPhone. They can detect if they're on/off your ears and automatically play/pause your music. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, so they sound really immersive. And they charge via a Lightning cable, just like your iPhone.
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
At its inception Snapchat was a truly unique platform, bringing photo-focused and disappearing messaging to the masses, a feature that Instagram quickly adopted. However, with the social media landscape moving swiftly towards video, some would assume the app had fallen behind. Now, Snapchat has finally caught up by introducing its own video editing suite, called “Director Mode”. The feature allows creators to utilize virtual green screens, camera speed changes and multiple clip editing, and will particularly appeal to those who use the brand’s Spotlight feature. But Snapchat isn’t just coming after Tik Tok, they’re also coming after BeReal with increased functionality for the Dual Camera mode, which is already available in the regular snapchat cam. This update (along with many others over the years) shows Snapchat’s interest in giving content creators a tertiary platform opportunity, moving away from its simple messaging past.
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Did NOMOS Glashütte Hit a Homerun with the New Club Sport Polar and Petrol?
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Designed "for life on the go," the latest release from NOMOS Glashütte is the stainless steel 37mm Club Sport neomatik ($3,150). Available now in two sleek and nuanced colorways – Polar and Petrol – and powered by an innovative and super slender DUW 3001 automatic movement, these new models emit what NOMOS calls "radiant, uncomplicated high-performance."
In the Future, We All Might Rent, Not Own, Our Clothing
Look at your closet, or where you keep your shoes — if you're a collector, it might even be its own room. Clothes are cool, right? Sure, but it's easy to end up owning in excess. When it feels like there's nothing we want to wear inside my closet, I can't help but admit there are plenty of options — too many options.
Dyson V12 Vs. Shark Stratos: Which Cordless Vacuum Cleans Better?
A good vacuum can be hard to find, and once you do find one, it can be a pretty hefty purchase. While Dyson has long been held as the gold standard in vacuuming (and other products, like air purifiers and even hair dryers), there are a lot of vacuums on the market that could give the brand a run for its money, one of them being Shark. Shark incidentally also dabbles in hair care, air purifiers and other cleaning solutions. But like Dyson, it's best known for its powerful (and often, more affordable) vacuums.
The Best Toasters of 2022 for the Perfect Crispy Bite
A toaster is one of the universal kitchen staples that almost everyone has. Whether you've been using the same $20 slot toaster since college or you cook almost everything in a toaster oven, there's a lot to consider when you're ready for an upgrade. You may think that every toaster is the same, but we're here to tell you that little details can make a difference between a lifetime buy and a toaster you'll need to replace in two years. Our editors tried and tested the following seven toasters finding them easy to use, built to last and the perfect addition to their morning toast.
Backcountry Has Finally Pushed GORE-TEX to Its Max
Today, GORE-TEX is often assumed to be one of the most durable, weather-proof materials. So when it comes time to invest in some sturdy winter gear, most shoppers make sure to swoop up any piece laced with it. That said, this isn’t just any GORE-TEX jacket. Backcountry’s Cottonwoods Jacket is its toughest ski kit to date. It boasts an improved hood fit to ensure nothing inhibits your vision on the slopes (even a full-size helmet), and it’s tough enough to withstand powder storms, tight trees and open groomers. The optimized fit delivers enhanced mobility while soft wrist gaiters will keep your sleeves secure and more comfortable. Best of all, a removable powder skirt means you can rest assured no snow is going to find its way inside. And if that’s not enough gear for your next vacation, shop Backcountry’s entire GORE-TEX lineup to find a wide range of bib pants, snow mittens and more.
This Puffer Jacket is Practically Indestructible and Cold Temps Literally Make it Even Tougher
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Vollebak is known for releasing unconventional, technical garments often made with advanced materials and experimental fibers. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to dive into what exactly makes the brand’s Indestructible Puffer ($995) – indestructible.
Soft Services's Theraplush Hand Cream Is Not Your Typical Skincare Product
Most of us don't keep much beside our beds — maybe a charging cable for your phone, the phone itself, a glass of water or a book (if you're feeling burnt out by screens). But body care brand Soft Services wants to occupy space on your nightstand. Theraplush, a refillable overnight hand cream packaged in a reusable ribbed vessel, is positioned as the absolute last thing you do before going to bed — even after brushing your teeth.
Spinnaker's ‘Most Intriguing Watch Yet’ is the Dive Watch Enthusiasts Actually Want
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Spinnaker is bringing back the Boettger Automatic for a limited edition – 600 piece – run. The coveted watch – previous iterations of which were defined as an "already ground-breaking series of performance dive watches" – will include four new colorways.
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
Levi's Newest 501 Jeans Look Like They Time-Traveled Here from 1963
Although there is just one 501, the Levi's jean has changed a little each decade since it was debuted (which was, for the record, the 1870s). The general premise, however, has remained: a straight-fitting jean with no unnecessary adornments or function-inhibiting extras. It's a standard blue jean that looks good on almost anybody, no matter which iteration you favor: the Levi's 501 Original Shrink to Fit, 501 Slim Taper, 1937 501, 1947 501, 1954 501, 1955 501, 1966 501, 1980's 501, 501 '93...or the all-new 1963 501, a product from Levi's archive-referencing subline, Levi's Vintage Clothing.
