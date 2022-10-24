Read full article on original website
WVNews
Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect were among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards who were honored Friday at a royal gala. Spain’s royal family attended the annual event in northern Spain, where the eight winners of the...
WVNews
US midfielder De la Torre out for 3 weeks before World Cup
MADRID (AP) — American midfielder Luca de la Torre has sustained a leg injury that will sideline him for three weeks, his Spanish club Celta Vigo said Friday, with the World Cup less than a month away. Celta said De la Torre has a muscle tear in his left...
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
WVNews
Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France
PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and...
