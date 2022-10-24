ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

BBC Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Allegedly Breaching Impartiality Rules Over Boris Johnson Remarks

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mgvvr_0ikfJcVn00

The BBC has reportedly suspended one of its news anchors after she was accused of breaching the broadcaster’s strict impartiality rules over comments about Boris Johnson .

Martine Croxall was hosting the Sunday edition of BBC evening show “The Papers,” which reviews the following day’s top print headlines, when she made the remarks.

“Well this is all very exciting isn’t it,” were Croxall’s first words as she opened the program. “Hello and welcome to our look ahead to what the papers will be bringing us tomorrow. Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.”

“Can we even show you the front pages just yet, have they arrived? No, they haven’t arrived,” she continued after introducing her two guests, both newspaper journalists. “It’s all a little bit, you know, lastminute.com isn’t it? Because all the front pages were probably out of date by the time we received them.”

Referring to a stack of photocopies of the front pages from Britain’s leading newspapers sat on the desk in front of her, Croxall said: “They’re still warm off my printer.”

The show, which is live, aired about 90 minutes after ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after one scandal too many , confirmed he would not stand for the position of party leader following the resignation of his successor Liz Truss, who lasted 44 days in office.

Although Croxall did not explain to viewers why she was so “gleeful,” critics interpreted her comments to mean she was happy Johnson was not standing.

“Biased BBC presenter celebrates Boris Johnson pulling out of the Tory leadership election,” one person tweeted. Another wrote on the social media site: “Welcome to the impartiality of @BBCNews.”

Later on in the show, one of her guests, parliamentary journalist Tony Grew, said Johnson thinks of himself as “world king” and sardonically added that in addition to the U.K. election he “probably thinks he’s best placed to win the American election in 2024.” In response, Croxall giggled, before stopping herself and saying “sorry.”

“I shouldn’t probably [laugh],” she told Grew. “I’m probably breaking some sort of terrible due impartiality rule by giggling but it is an extraordinary period in which to be a political journalist isn’t it.”

According to the BBC News digital site (which cited Press Association as its source), Croxley has now been taken off air while she is investigated for breaching the corporation’s strict impartiality rules.

A BBC spokesperson told Variety : “BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of ‘The Papers’ on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality. It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”

Others, however, believe the BBC overreacted and that Croxall was referring to the excitement of working during such a fast-paced political environment. “This is crazy,” tweeted British journalist Etan Small about Croxley’s suspension. “It was abundantly clear that Croxall was talking about her excitement at the front pages being rewritten while she was live on air.”

Earlier this year one of the BBC’s former star journalists, “Newsnight” anchor Emily Maitlis, rebuked the corporation for what she considers its heavy-handed approach to impartiality. In response, the BBC’s chief content office Charlotte Moore said Maitlis had been reprimanded after she had breached “editorial standards.”

VIP+ Survey: The Dark Side of News on Social Media

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 17

Deborah Parkins
3d ago

I was listening to the BBC report about Musk, I believe they definitely didn't tell the entire story was disappointed but it made me wonder 🤔 bias or leaving facts out of a story truly makes a difference in how it is perceived by listener's... but compared to the United States news they sure do a much better job.So much bias and propaganda it's truly embarrassing and a disservice to our democracy. Wish our press would remember what it meant to report a story with integrity and without bias...

Reply
5
F bomb
4d ago

we need those same rules here for our so called news anchors and field reporters 99% are biased one way or another

Reply(1)
12
Related
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted

Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
The Independent

‘You couldn’t make it up’: Piers Morgan hits out at calls for Boris Johnson to return as prime minister

Piers Morgan has hit out at calls for Boris Johnson to return as prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss.Johnson’s tenure as prime minister came to an end in September following a number of high-profile scandals and sinking approval ratings.However, after Truss announced her resignation on Thursday (20 October) – becoming the shortest-lived prime minister in British history – the possibility of Johnson returning to the post has been discussed.Speaking on his TalkTV series, former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan said: “Politics can be full of exaggeration. Everything is unprecedented, a crisis, treachery, a war. But let me...
Deadline

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy