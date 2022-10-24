Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Illinois vote-by-mail application numbers continue to rise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — More than 320,00 vote-by-mail applications were sent out across the state of Illinois last month. Vote-by-mail application numbers continue to rise as we approach the 2022 Election. Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich states that in 2018 we saw a little...
Illinois ranked 3rd in nation for catalytic converter theft
State Farm has released the data for catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system underneath a vehicle. The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe. The numbers from 2022 have already passed...
Tightening security at Illinois polling locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — States all across the nation have been tightening security and taking precautions for the November 8 elections. Security is being boosted at some election polling sites in order to keep election workers and staff as safe as possible. Matt Detrich with the Illinois State Board...
IDPH reports an uptick in COVID-19 Cases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported an increase in the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 38 counties are at a low level, which is more than there was last week. Five counties are at a high level, and 33 counties are at a medium level.
DCFS, Gov. Pritzker release statements on 3-year-old's death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, have released statements after the death of a 3-year-old boy. Hunter Lee Drew died last week after being thrown against a wall, according to the Macoupin County State's Attorney. According to charging...
NAEP releases Nation's Report Card for schools
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its latest scores for math and reading in the Nation's Report Card. This is the first time the NAEP has released a full report since 2019. The data shows significant decreases in math and reading scores. The...
Treat yourself to a sober ride home on Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois State Police (ISP) are reminding motorists that becoming an impaired driver can lead to costly consequences this Halloween. “Don’t let this Halloween turn into a horror-able memory. If someone has been drinking, using cannabis or any...
Keeping your children safe on Halloween
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Halloween is right around the corner, and it's important to keep children safe while they are out celebrating the holiday. Something you may not think about is how to steer clear of the dangers already in your neighborhood. There are many trunk or treat, and...
IDPH tips for a safe Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Health is reminding people to take care of their physical health while trick or treating. Over the past three years, Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments.
5-year-old boy found in suitcase identified, mother on the run
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Indiana State Police have identified the boy who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana earlier this year, and one person has been arrested in connection with the case. Police have identified the boy as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police...
