Charleston, SC

New K-8 school coming to Nexton in fall of 2025, says BCSD

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new K-8 school is coming to the Nexton area of Berkeley County in fall of 2025, Berkeley County School District officials announced on Tuesday. BCSD has an agreement with Brookfield Properties, which includes the donation of approximately 35 acres for the campus. “This...
CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
Residents push for infrastructure to slow traffic

Community members and residents are working to ensure safer streets on the upper peninsula. Residents we spoke with say more traffic has moved from the interstate and has now infiltrated their neighborhoods. They have serious concerns for their children’s safety. “The argument I've heard is ‘we don't want to...
West Ashley pizza shop closes to remember employee killed in robbery 1 year ago today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fans of Paisano's Pizza Grill in West Ashley will have to make other plans for dinner on Thursday, because the restaurant will be closed all day. It's to remember and celebrate the life of Logan Traynham -- a 20-year-old employee who was shot and killed on Oct. 27, 2021 during an armed robbery in the parking lot of the business.
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, is releasing the name of Florencio Granillo Diaz, a 30-year-old male from Goose Creek. Mr. Diaz died on October 25th at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the scene at Dorchester Road and Apartment Blvd from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision where Mr. Diaz was a pedestrian.
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
