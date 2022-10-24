Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
New K-8 school coming to Nexton in fall of 2025, says BCSD
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new K-8 school is coming to the Nexton area of Berkeley County in fall of 2025, Berkeley County School District officials announced on Tuesday. BCSD has an agreement with Brookfield Properties, which includes the donation of approximately 35 acres for the campus. “This...
Summerville Medical Center one of dozens participating in drug takeback event
Summerville (WCIV) — Saturday is National drug takeback day, and dozens of medical centers and police departments across the Lowcountry will partner to help take opioids off the streets. The Summerville Medical Center is one participant and will host its fourth annual opioid takeback event in partnership with the...
Extra police at Lucy Beckham High after student makes posts holding gun; no threat made
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — There will be extra police at Lucy Beckham High School Thursday after school officials were alerted to social media posts made by a student holding a gun, the principal said in an email to parents. The email blast was sent from Principal Anna Dassing....
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Child flown to MUSC trauma center after 4-wheeler crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A small child was seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, requiring a medical evacuation to Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. A parent of the young girl met with paramedics at the intersection of Cottageville...
Principal explains how student with gun entered Fort Dorchester HS despite warning
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — According to a North Charleston Police Department report, on Oct. 17, an SRO at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston responded to a call about a group of students that were walking toward the school with a possible weapon. Principal Tripp Aldredge told...
Lowcountry figure skating pair headed to Michigan to claim No. 1 spot in America
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In two weeks, Lowcountry figure skating pair Sam Herbert and Tallulah Tanner are coming for the No. 1 spot in America. On Nov. 8, the two will compete against other intermediate figure skating pairs in Lansing, Michigan during the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final.
CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
Dorchester Co. announces Port95 groundbreaking at Winding Woods Commerce Park
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County is happy to announce the groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the Port 95 Business Park on Wednesday, October 26th, at 2:00 p.m. The business park is located at the 1,300-acre Winding Woods Industrial Park on Highway 78 near St. George, South Carolina. Janko Group LLC,...
Proposed future of the Union Pier includes green spaces, waterfronts, and more
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Union Pier shifts from a homeport cruise business to a port-of-call cruise business in 2025, nearly 70 acres in downtown Charleston will open up. South Carolina Ports Authority and Lowe have been gathering input during four public meetings on what the 70 acres will...
Charleston police want help identifying man, woman after King Street assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man and woman tied to an assault in downtown Charleston that took place on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the area of INK Rooftop & Lounge. The first person is described as a...
Coastal Carolina Fair suspends online ticketing after fraud activity detected
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Coastal Carolina Fair officials say online ticket sales will be suspended until further notice after fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday. Fair officials noticed the fraudulent activity Wednesday afternoon and decided to immediately close online sales and void fraudulent tickets sold to protect patrons. "If you...
Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
Residents push for infrastructure to slow traffic
Community members and residents are working to ensure safer streets on the upper peninsula. Residents we spoke with say more traffic has moved from the interstate and has now infiltrated their neighborhoods. They have serious concerns for their children’s safety. “The argument I've heard is ‘we don't want to...
Driver hits deer and crashes into house on Betsy Kerrison Parkway: St. Johns Fire District
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — St. John's Fire District crews and Charleston EMS responded to a car that wrecked into a home on the 3700 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway today, October 27th, at 2:30 a.m. Crews say the driver hit a deer on the road and lost control...
West Ashley pizza shop closes to remember employee killed in robbery 1 year ago today
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fans of Paisano's Pizza Grill in West Ashley will have to make other plans for dinner on Thursday, because the restaurant will be closed all day. It's to remember and celebrate the life of Logan Traynham -- a 20-year-old employee who was shot and killed on Oct. 27, 2021 during an armed robbery in the parking lot of the business.
Victim identified in Highway 78 near Kings One Stop Shop, Charleston Co. Coroner
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, is releasing the name of Florencio Granillo Diaz, a 30-year-old male from Goose Creek. Mr. Diaz died on October 25th at approximately 10:02 p.m. on the scene at Dorchester Road and Apartment Blvd from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision where Mr. Diaz was a pedestrian.
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Everything you need to know for this year's Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of year again! The annual Coastal Carolina Fair kicks off this week in Ladson with some brand new rides and foods. The fair opens this Thursday and Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. This year's fair will run from Thursday, Oct. 27...
