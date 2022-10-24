CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fans of Paisano's Pizza Grill in West Ashley will have to make other plans for dinner on Thursday, because the restaurant will be closed all day. It's to remember and celebrate the life of Logan Traynham -- a 20-year-old employee who was shot and killed on Oct. 27, 2021 during an armed robbery in the parking lot of the business.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO