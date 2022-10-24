ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MS

High School Football PRO

Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yazoo City High School football team will have a game with Greenwood High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
MERIDIAN, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Meridian, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northwest Rankin High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:01.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football receives championship rings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em

Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the PriorityOne Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 24-3 record (88.9 percent) last week – the best record this season – and has a 205-60 record overall (77.3 percent) this season.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WTOK-TV

Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.
MERIDIAN, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week

Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Jackson State’s announcement

It’s a huge weekend for the Jackson State Tigers. Not only is Deion Sanders’ program hosting HBCU rival Southern but they’ll be doing so under the spotlight of ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State comes into the game with a record...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Queen City Deals closing at end of month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
MERIDIAN, MS
theclintoncourier.net

MC’s Order of the Golden Arrow to Honor Attorney, Choctaw Tribal Chief

The two individuals selected to receive the Order of the Golden Arrow at Mississippi College’s Homecoming this weekend have remarkably similar qualities. Relationships are at the heart of what they do. They are both driven to help people achieve their greatest ambitions. And they credit their alma mater with uniquely equipping them.
CLINTON, MS

