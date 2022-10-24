Read full article on original website
Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yazoo City High School football team will have a game with Greenwood High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
WTOK-TV
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
WTOK-TV
Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
Meridian, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Meridian, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northwest Rankin High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on October 27, 2022, 16:00:01.
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
WLBT
JSU football receives championship rings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em
Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the PriorityOne Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 24-3 record (88.9 percent) last week – the best record this season – and has a 205-60 record overall (77.3 percent) this season.
WTOK-TV
Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season. Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
wwno.org
3 key reasons why ESPN chose Jackson State’s rivalry with Southern for College GameDay
On Thursday morning, the Jackson State University football team showed up bright and early to practice at the Walter Payton Center. Temperatures swayed between the high 40s and low 50s as dozens of young men practiced drills, ran plays, and stretched under the watchful eyes of the JSU coaching staff.
WTOK-TV
Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week
Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
Southern vs. Jackson State is the 'Michigan-Ohio State' of the South
In this excerpt from Real Talk, Ken Clark from TigerTalk1400 and BJ Jones from InsideHBCU discuss how intense the rivalry of Jackson State and Southern University really is.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Jackson State’s announcement
It’s a huge weekend for the Jackson State Tigers. Not only is Deion Sanders’ program hosting HBCU rival Southern but they’ll be doing so under the spotlight of ESPN’s College GameDay, which will be in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson State comes into the game with a record...
Clinton, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clinton. The Ridgeland High School basketball team will have a game with Clinton High School on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ridgeland High School basketball team will have a game with Clinton High School on October 27, 2022, 16:15:00.
WTOK-TV
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
Essence
Jackson State University Student-Athletes Sign NIL Deals With 'Actively Black'
Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders inked a deal with the global sportwear brand. A 2019 poll found that 89 percent of varsity NCAA athletes feel taken advantage of by the organization. This sweeping sentiment is unsurprising. For decades, the NCAA has been called...
kicks96news.com
Thursday in Leake County – School Bus Crash, Disturbances, and More
3:25 p.m. – Several first responders were dispatched to a crash on Red Dog Rd. involving a school bus with children on board. Get the full story here. 9:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Jones Lane off Hwy 25 near the Renfroe area that reported a disturbance in progress.
theclintoncourier.net
MC’s Order of the Golden Arrow to Honor Attorney, Choctaw Tribal Chief
The two individuals selected to receive the Order of the Golden Arrow at Mississippi College’s Homecoming this weekend have remarkably similar qualities. Relationships are at the heart of what they do. They are both driven to help people achieve their greatest ambitions. And they credit their alma mater with uniquely equipping them.
Mississippi police officer dies in motorcycle wreck Thursday
A Mississippi police officer lost his life in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Jackson Police Department report that fellow officer Cpl. Michael Tarrio died when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 80 in Jackson. A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police...
