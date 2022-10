With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now. Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO