No. 1 Wayne State suffers first loss in five sets at No. 5 SW Minnesota State

The Stanton United Methodist Church closed their doors after serving the community for over 100 years, but were still able to help the community one last time. On Tuesday, the church donated $6,000 from their property sale to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to help pay for training and new mobile radar equipment. Trustee Scott Henrickson was the one who came up with the idea, which was unanimously passed by church leaders. The sheriff’s office also received a memorial donation from the family of Debbie Timperley, who passed away in January this year.

STANTON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO