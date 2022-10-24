No. 1 Wayne State suffers first loss in five sets at No. 5 SW Minnesota State

Read full article on original website
Wayne State women's soccer ends season with 2-0 setback at Augustana
Augustana scored two goals just 2:15 apart in the first seven minutes of the second half to snap a scoreless tie and defeat Wayne State 2-0 in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State ends the season with records of 3-11-4 overall and 3-9-3...
Wayne State football hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday
Wayne State hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday in an NSIC South Division contest on Hall of Fame Day at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne with kickoff set for noon. The Wildcats are 6-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC South while the Peacocks are 1-7 and 0-3 in the division. Both...
No. 3 Wayne State sweeps Augustana in mid-week NSIC match
WAYNE - No. 3 Wayne State defeated Augustana in three sets (25-20, 25-12, 25-19) Tuesday evening in a mid-week NSIC match inside of Rice Auditorium before a Black Out Night crowd of 1,002 fans. Wayne State moves to 25-1 on the year with a 15-1 in NSIC play. Augustana falls to 16-8 on the year with an 8-8 NSIC record.
Wayne State listed in NCAA Central Region rankings
Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA. New this year for NCAA Division II sports with regional rankings is that schools will be listed as under consideration in alphabetical order for the first ranking of the season.
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule
Norfolk Catholic volleyball hosted the D1-4 subdistrict final and fell to visiting Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22. Despite the loss, Norfolk Catholic will still play in a district final on Saturday as the Knights have earned one of Class D1’s four wild cards. The season came to...
Einero scores two as No. 9 Northeast men grab Region XI semifinal win over Hawkeye
NORFOLK - The No. 9 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team opened their postseason journey Tuesday as they hosted a Region XI Semifinal against Hawkeye Community College in Norfolk. The Hawks prevailed by a final score of 5-0 to advance to the Region XI Championship. The Hawks (17-4, 6-2...
Tuesday's subdistrict and district volleyball scores
Tuesday's subdistrict and district volleyball scores. South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13 North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 Subdistrict C1-5 at Logan View. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 25-21, 27-25 Subdistrict C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview. Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-19, 23-25,...
Plethora of goals leads No. 7 Northeast women's soccer to Region XI championship match
The No. 7 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team left no doubt Wednesday as they competed in a Region XI Semifinal against Southeastern Community College at home in Norfolk. The Hawks took a commanding 15-0 victory to earn their place in the Region XI Championship for the third-straight year.
19th annual Spooktacular happening tonight at Northeast C.C.
For anyone looking for a safe place for their kids to trick-or-treat safely, Northeast Community College in Norfolk invites you to head out to their Spooktacular celebration. Student ambassador Emily Plagman says the celebration will consists of many interactive booths for the kids including a petting zoo, children’s haunted house, and cauldron toss. She says tickets are needed to participate in the booths, and all proceeds raised stay with the kids at Northeast.
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen visits Norfolk at GOP rally
Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen joined Congressman Mike Flood Wednesday evening at the Republican GOP election rally at the Midtown Event Center. Pillen says there are many different areas to focus on in the state of Nebraska, but none probably as big as taking care of our kids. "If were Nebraska,...
Man charged in August deaths in Laurel moved from hospital to jail
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town in August has been released from a hospital and moved to a jail. The Nebraska State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Jones of Laurel was released from a Lincoln hospital and taken to a state Department of Corrections center on Wednesday.
Rules to know when putting out yard signs this campaign season
All around Norfolk, there are signs showing support for candidates and issues heading into the November election. However, it’s important to remember that there are rules to follow on where to place signs and how big they can be. City Director of Planning and Development Val Grimes says if residents have their signs picked up, there’s a good chance they’ll be at the city office.
Verges Cave rumors lead to paranormal tour for EVM
The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their 4th annual paranormal tour this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Verges Cave in Norfolk. Museum Director Libby McKay says the cave, which was built 100 years ago, was part of the ground of town physician, Dr. Carl Verges. "What is now Verges Park...
Today's the last day to register in person to vote
Madison County Clerk and election commissioner Ann Pruss would like to remind people that they have until today at 6:00 p.m. to register in person to vote on November 8th. Pruss says anyone who’s changed their name or party affiliation, need to update their address, or turned 18 before November 8th and aren’t registered to vote should register to have their information updated.
Generous donations help pay for new equipment and training
The Stanton United Methodist Church closed their doors after serving the community for over 100 years, but were still able to help the community one last time. On Tuesday, the church donated $6,000 from their property sale to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to help pay for training and new mobile radar equipment. Trustee Scott Henrickson was the one who came up with the idea, which was unanimously passed by church leaders. The sheriff’s office also received a memorial donation from the family of Debbie Timperley, who passed away in January this year.
