Wayne, NE

No. 1 Wayne State suffers first loss in five sets at No. 5 SW Minnesota State

By Mike Grosz, Sports Information Director Wayne State College
norfolkneradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State women's soccer ends season with 2-0 setback at Augustana

Augustana scored two goals just 2:15 apart in the first seven minutes of the second half to snap a scoreless tie and defeat Wayne State 2-0 in Northern Sun Conference women’s soccer Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Wayne State ends the season with records of 3-11-4 overall and 3-9-3...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State football hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday

Wayne State hosts Upper Iowa on Saturday in an NSIC South Division contest on Hall of Fame Day at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne with kickoff set for noon. The Wildcats are 6-2 and 2-2 in the NSIC South while the Peacocks are 1-7 and 0-3 in the division. Both...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

No. 3 Wayne State sweeps Augustana in mid-week NSIC match

WAYNE - No. 3 Wayne State defeated Augustana in three sets (25-20, 25-12, 25-19) Tuesday evening in a mid-week NSIC match inside of Rice Auditorium before a Black Out Night crowd of 1,002 fans. Wayne State moves to 25-1 on the year with a 15-1 in NSIC play. Augustana falls to 16-8 on the year with an 8-8 NSIC record.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State listed in NCAA Central Region rankings

Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA. New this year for NCAA Division II sports with regional rankings is that schools will be listed as under consideration in alphabetical order for the first ranking of the season.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule

Norfolk Catholic volleyball hosted the D1-4 subdistrict final and fell to visiting Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22. Despite the loss, Norfolk Catholic will still play in a district final on Saturday as the Knights have earned one of Class D1’s four wild cards. The season came to...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Tuesday's subdistrict and district volleyball scores

Tuesday's subdistrict and district volleyball scores. South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13 North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 Subdistrict C1-5 at Logan View. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 25-21, 27-25 Subdistrict C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview. Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-19, 23-25,...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

19th annual Spooktacular happening tonight at Northeast C.C.

For anyone looking for a safe place for their kids to trick-or-treat safely, Northeast Community College in Norfolk invites you to head out to their Spooktacular celebration. Student ambassador Emily Plagman says the celebration will consists of many interactive booths for the kids including a petting zoo, children’s haunted house, and cauldron toss. She says tickets are needed to participate in the booths, and all proceeds raised stay with the kids at Northeast.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen visits Norfolk at GOP rally

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen joined Congressman Mike Flood Wednesday evening at the Republican GOP election rally at the Midtown Event Center. Pillen says there are many different areas to focus on in the state of Nebraska, but none probably as big as taking care of our kids. "If were Nebraska,...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Man charged in August deaths in Laurel moved from hospital to jail

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town in August has been released from a hospital and moved to a jail. The Nebraska State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Jones of Laurel was released from a Lincoln hospital and taken to a state Department of Corrections center on Wednesday.
LAUREL, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Rules to know when putting out yard signs this campaign season

All around Norfolk, there are signs showing support for candidates and issues heading into the November election. However, it’s important to remember that there are rules to follow on where to place signs and how big they can be. City Director of Planning and Development Val Grimes says if residents have their signs picked up, there’s a good chance they’ll be at the city office.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Verges Cave rumors lead to paranormal tour for EVM

The Elkhorn Valley Museum will have their 4th annual paranormal tour this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Verges Cave in Norfolk. Museum Director Libby McKay says the cave, which was built 100 years ago, was part of the ground of town physician, Dr. Carl Verges. "What is now Verges Park...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Today's the last day to register in person to vote

Madison County Clerk and election commissioner Ann Pruss would like to remind people that they have until today at 6:00 p.m. to register in person to vote on November 8th. Pruss says anyone who’s changed their name or party affiliation, need to update their address, or turned 18 before November 8th and aren’t registered to vote should register to have their information updated.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Generous donations help pay for new equipment and training

The Stanton United Methodist Church closed their doors after serving the community for over 100 years, but were still able to help the community one last time. On Tuesday, the church donated $6,000 from their property sale to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office to help pay for training and new mobile radar equipment. Trustee Scott Henrickson was the one who came up with the idea, which was unanimously passed by church leaders. The sheriff’s office also received a memorial donation from the family of Debbie Timperley, who passed away in January this year.
STANTON COUNTY, NE

