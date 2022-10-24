Read full article on original website
Other cold cases checked after man charged in 1989 killings
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police are investigating whether an upstate New York man is linked to cold case killings in New York after he was recently charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in Vermont. Michael Louise was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Friday,...
Hand vote count stops, but Nevada county vows to try again
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A rural Nevada county roiled by voting machine conspiracy theories stopped its unprecedented effort Friday to hand count ballots cast in advance of Election Day. But Nye County officials vowed to reshape their plan and seek another go-ahead from the Nevada Supreme Court, after justices...
GBC offers a second chance to Nevada inmates
ELKO — For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.
Meet the Candidates: John Patrick Rice, Nevada Board of Regents
While much of the state is focused on the U.S. Senate and Nevada Governor’s offices, another race needs to have the attention of rural Nevadans. That is the race for Regent in District 8. I am John Patrick Rice, and I am running for Regent in District 8 of...
Nevada’s legal aid providers seek volunteers
LAS VEGAS – Five organizations providing legal help to Nevadans who cannot afford an attorney, along with the Access to Justice Commission, a Nevada Supreme Court-created group promoting equal civil justice, announced a statewide campaign to recruit Silver State lawyers to help Nevadans with critical legal matters. Nevada lawyers...
Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements
A photo posted on social media by SEIU Nevada features nonpartisan judicial candidates at an event for Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements.
Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact
RENO – A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department...
Mills, LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since...
Avian flu confirmed at Spring Creek and Wildhorse
ELKO — The Nevada Department of Wildlife, in coordination with the USDA, has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild bird populations at Spring Creek and Wildhorse, NDOW announced Wednesday. The virus mostly circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and with low mortality rates. Due to...
Jim Hartman: Voting ‘No’ on Questions 1 and 2
Nevada voters will decide three ballot questions on the general election ballot. Each proposes to amend the state Constitution, with Question 3 getting the most attention (the open primary/ranked choice voting initiative). Question 1 would amend the Nevada Constitution to add new language specifically guaranteeing that equality of rights under...
