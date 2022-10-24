ELKO — For more than 10 years, Great Basin College has offered inmates with the Nevada Department of Corrections the opportunity to start a new life after life on the inside. The Second Chance Pell Grants program has given inmates an opportunity to receive funding toward education at the Lovelock Correctional Center, and now the program has been expanded to include Ely State Prison.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO