lululemon Studio Mirror offer saves $700 ahead of Black Friday

The lululemon Studio Mirror, a hybrid fitness experience that allows users to access tons of original exercise classes and programs from their comfort of their own home, is part of an incredible offer for the new few weeks. Dropping ahead of Black Friday , those looking to give the at home gym experience a shot can grab the lululemon Studio Mirror at a much more enticing price point.

Customers who use the promo code LLSTUDIO700 at checkout will not only get free delivery on their new lululemon Studio MIRROR, they'll also receive $700 off their unit. Starting at $1,495 for the standard Studio MIRROR that's a savings of up to 47% off depending on the option you choose.

Use coupon code LLSTUDIO700 at checkout for $700 off plus free delivery

The lululemon Studio MIRROR features a vast selection of classes and programs to try out. From cardio-based workouts to weight lifting and more, lululemon has partnered with eight studios to bring over 10,000 on-demand classes and workouts for over 60 fitness genres. As if the savings weren't enough to warrant a look, the massive amount of fitness content available make this offer that much sweeter.

At home fitness systems and "mirrors" have picked up a ton of traction over the last two years. Their ease of use and convenience is unmatched, offering at home classes, personal one on one sessions with trainers, and more right from the comfort of your home, getting a good workout is easier than ever thanks to the new tech.

With plenty of options now out there, the choice now comes down to value and what the "mirror" can offer. lululemon's offer is not only a proper way to save big on a better home gym, it's one of the best home gym deals the available today.

About the lululemon Studio MIRROR

(Image credit: lululemon)

The lululemon Studio MIRROR is a hybrid fitness experience that allows its members to participate in both original classes as well as programs from virtually anywhere.

Partnering with eight fitness studios including AARMY, AKT, DOGPOUND, Yoga Six, and more, the Studio MIRROR offers an all-in-one at home way to get a full workout whenever – and wherever – you choose.

Users can access over 10,000 on demand classes that are streamable anytime, and have access to over 60 fitness styles. It also features live classes daily from world-famous instructors, so there's never any shortage of workout content to take part in.

The MIRROR also features a membership, that when signed up, gives users special perks to take advantage of. This includes savings on lululemon gear, 20% off partnering studio locations, and early access to lululemon special events. It's important to note, however, that the benefits of the membership are subject to change at anytime but offer extra incentives to giving the lululemon Studio MIRROR a shot.

A recent press release from lululemon goes into more detail about the Studio MIRROR and all it has to offer.

Editor's Recommendations