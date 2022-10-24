Read full article on original website
Georgia Native
3d ago
I hope she figures out the she’s just a ticket to the USA! He’s already done this to several unsuspecting older women! Ladies, these guys in foreign countries don’t want you!!!!!
Reply(2)
34
Cj
2d ago
OMG!!!!!! I’ve NEVER seen a desperate woman like her in my life! He’s just enjoying her foolishness. I feel sorry for her son.
Reply(1)
12
Kat Sanchez
3d ago
I feel her for wanting to be firstshe has issues for never being first,but I'm proud of her sticking to her guns about not being 2nd the thing is that most guys who follows the Islam religion wants married up to 4 wives at a time.personally I wouldn't allow that,I cn share almost about everything but not my husband lol
Reply
9
