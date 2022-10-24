Somers board OKs paramedic deal with Stafford

Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to accept an agreement with Stafford that would send a paramedic to the town for 40 hours a week, but one selectman disagreed with spending additional money on hiring a new employee to provide the service.

WHAT: Somers and Stafford Boards of Selectmen both voted to accept an agreement, pending their Board of Finance and town meeting approvals, that would send a Somers paramedic to Stafford for 40 hours a week.

COST: Stafford would pay Somers $12,500 per month for the paramedic services. The rate would automatically increase by 7% on July 1 each year to account for expected cost changes. The Somers Fire Department would have to hire an additional paramedic to provide the service.

During a meeting Thursday, Selectman William Meier III voted against appropriating $62,522, the estimated cost for the new paramedic’s salary for the first six months of the agreement.