Read full article on original website
Related
NYLON
All The Records Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Broke
Taylor Swift has had a history-making week. Her tenth studio album, Midnights, has broken several records since it was released on October 21st. Even in the era of streaming dominance, when the days of artists moving 7-comma figures of albums are long-gone, Swift has managed to nab extremely high sales.
NYLON
North West Dressed As Aaliyah For Halloween
It’s already a spooky time in the Kardashian household, with Kim Kardashian busy denouncing the anti-Semitic comments of her ex-husband, but Halloween came early for the Kardashian-West kids, who are no doubt going to inspire a last-minute costume change for children and adults alike before this weekend. All of...
NYLON
Hear Phoebe Bridgers & Andrew Bird's Haunting New Duet
Phoebe Bridgers and Andrew Bird are a match made in heaven on their new duet, “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.” The haunting song — soft and ethereal, fitting for the changing season — is a reimagination of the Emily Dickinson poem by the same name.
NYLON
Backstage With When We Were Young’s Class of 2022
When it comes to the When We Were Young festival, there was no lack of artists to see. In fact, one of the biggest complaints of the festival was that there were too many good sets and too little time. Would you watch Paramore or Thursday? The All American Rejects or Avril Lavigne? The schedule was jam-packed from start to finish, making it one of the busiest days in emo history. Amidst the chaos of it all, several of NYLON’s favorite bands managed to find time to stop by the media lounge for a quick catch-up in-between sets. Read up on what they did with their unexpected day off in Vegas, the bands they were most excited to see, and more, here.
NYLON
Freaky Friday
No movie in my childhood made me want to be a rockstar as much as Freaky Friday did. In the pantheon of Lindsay Lohan films, it is arguably her most iconically cool as she plays an angst-ridden teen who only wants to dress like a punk and rock out with her band Pink Slip in the garage. For a lot of teens growing up in the early aughts, the film left a huge impression — including, apparently, on real life rockstars MUNA, who paid incredible homage to the film by dressing up as Pink Slip and covering one of their songs at a recent live show.
Comments / 0