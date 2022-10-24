Read full article on original website
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
9 Ways to Winterize Your Home in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
Trick or Treating is a tradition and something most kids look forward to every Halloween. While some families are against it for religious reasons, candy reasons, or safety reasons, more often than not kids dress up and enjoy the holiday and the sugar high that follows. Times have changed recently and going door to door isn't as common as it once was. Trunk or Treats are the new thing and allow families to safely celebrate the holiday, but despite the concerns, trick or treating door-to-door is still safe in 2022, despite what many may think.
Halloween is fast approaching and some places have already held trunk or treat events, which means many of us soon will end up with cavities, stomach aches, and possibly diabetes. Despite all the bad that comes from eating candy, we will still eat all that our kids collect or whatever we don't hand out. One of the best parts about Halloween is looking into a bucket and seeing the candies you love, but the ones for some reason you never buy. Here are the top candies many of us enjoy, but only get at Halloween because we never buy them for some odd reason.
A new restaurant is officially open in Twin Falls. Rice And Bites is a Thai restaurant that is located on Addison Ave that you can come and enjoy. The Thai restaurant did their open house on Wednesday, October 26th and will be serving different meats and curry. Currently they are serving marinated steak and potato curry with noodles and it was delicious. We had the opportunity to trying the meals and they were wonderful. It is also open today, October 27th from 11 am to 8 pm to give their food a try. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy.
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
For those Idahoans that have been slowly knocking favorite scary movies off your must-see Halloween list, there's a pretty decent drama starring a very familiar lead that is available for streaming and was filmed in Twin Falls. It's not the scariest movie I've ever seen by a landslide, but it does have some good acting and familiar sights for those who live in the Magic Valley.
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
8 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Realized Closed Their Doors
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
The signs are universal. If you go to a foreign country and see a red octagon, it means stop. In France, it reads ARRET. ALTO in Mexico and ARRESTO in Italy. All mean STOP! Local law enforcement explains more and more people are simply rolling through intersections and ignoring the signs. Some drivers never even tap the brakes.
