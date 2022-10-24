She’s Glowing! See Photos of Joy-Anna Duggar’s Growing Baby Bump as She Expects Baby No. 3 With Husband Austin Forsyth

She’s glowing! Joy-Anna Duggar has been documenting her pregnancy via social media as she expects baby No. 3 with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

The Counting On alum, 24, announced that she’s pregnant via Instagram on October 5. ​​“Baby #3 is on the way!” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple holding a sonogram, as well as a family shot with their two kids.

The couple shared more details about the pregnancy in a YouTube video posted on the same day as the announcement. In the clip, which was filmed during the couple’s trip to Alaska, fans watched Joy-Anna and Austin, 28, see the positive pregnancy test for the first time. “We have been trying and we’re both ready to have no. 3,” the TLC alum said as the couple waited for the results. “We’re in a really good spot now. We love our family. We’re ready to expand and so we’re really, really hoping that we get pregnant.”

“The doctor wanted us to come in as soon as we could, as soon as we got home, to make sure the baby is doing OK. My levels are all OK,” Joy-Anna said after she learned she’s pregnant.

The former reality star went on to explain that she suffered a miscarriage at the 20-week mark of her second pregnancy. “I am considered high risk, so the doctor wants to make sure the baby’s growing at a good rate and that mom’s healthy,” Joy-Anna shared. “So I’m really excited to go in and just make sure the baby’s OK.”

She added, “This time around I have felt really well. I’ve been tired the last week but other than that I’ve felt great.”

While Joy-Anna was feeling healthy at the time of the announcement, she admitted she was “very fearful.” She continued, “I think a lot of that is knowing God’s in control and that I started off this pregnancy really healthy.”

Also in the YouTube video, the excited parents calculated that the baby’s due date is Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their first child, son Gideon, in February 2018. After suffering the miscarriage in 2019, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s daughter welcomed their daughter, Evelyn, in August 2020.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Joy-Anna’s growing baby bump as she prepares to become a mother to three kids.