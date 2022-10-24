Read full article on original website
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Why Idaho Needs to Step up their Game When Celebrating Halloween
Halloween weekend is finally here and it's time to put on the costumes, grab your buckets or kids, and head out for a fun weekend of Halloween activities. While many will be going to parties this weekend, trunk or-treating events, or haunted attractions, it is fair to wonder if you are getting the most you can out of the holiday this year. Compared to other places, how do Idaho and its towns do Halloween, and do we do the holiday justice?
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
What Would You Do? Wild Animals Want to Shop in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you are walking through Walmart, Target, or Costco and a deer or a wild animal comes rushing into the store? Do you run and hide? Do you help? Do you pull out your gun and contemplate taking it down? Do you go about your business and let others deal with it and hope it never comes near you? Do you pull out your phone and record it? It would be a rare and unique situation, so how would you react and what would you do?
Idaho Is Perceived By Some As Not Being Witch-Friendly
When many people think of witches, they think of women dancing naked around fires and tieing stick figures to tree limbs. Whether we're talking about a coven-less worshipper of Wicca or some paganistic discipline or an individual who takes part in a practicing group steeped in a religion other people find to be simply folklore, those who identify as witches take their lifestyle very seriously.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Idaho Alligator Recipes (Just in Case You’re Hungry When Dog Walking)
I started thinking about this because you could consider an alligator on the loose in Idaho an invasive species. They probably haven’t been native here since the Pleistocene. Some are raised in a farm setting in the southern part of the state. They go dormant during colder weather because they’re cold-blooded creatures.
Idaho in the Back of the Line When it Comes to Favorite Christmas Songs
Sleigh Ride? What do they think we are? Simpletons? I was searching for news on Christmas traditions in Idaho and found this website. It lists the favorite holiday song for each state (did we have a vote and I was out of town?) Sleigh Ride doesn’t even have lyrics.
Do Magic Valley Parents Control How Much and How Fast Their Kids Eat Halloween Candy?
Halloween is an awesome holiday! You get to party, dress up in costumes, and eat a bunch of candy. The only thing that could be better is if you dress in costumes for Christmas too. Trick-or-Treat vs Trunk-or-Treat. This year has already been a good one for the kids because...
Idaho’s Mystery Alligator
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to track down the owner of an alligator discovered by someone walking their dog late last week near New Plymouth. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a conservation officer picked up the 3.5 foot alligator after the person who reported it found the animal in the brush on October 20, and kept it in a horse trailer. Officials say you can own an alligator in the Gem State with a permit, but without one it is illegal. Plus, releasing the non-native species into the wild is illegal. Idaho Fish and Game officials said it's likely the animal got away from its owner and they'd like to track them down or find anyone with information. Alligators are not unheard of in the Gem State, at one time the public could visit an aquatic farm near Buhl that raised the animals. Today, visitors to the popular Miracle Hot Springs can see an alligator in a nearby, separate, pool.
Law in Idaho Allowing Children to Marry Children Being Taken Advantage of
Each state has crazy laws, and while some are justified, some may need a second look at them or may need to be tweaked a tad. When it comes to minors, they rarely have the freedom to do much without parental consent, often for their good. Sometimes parents can dictate their children's lives and use their parental powers for selfish reasons and one such law in Idaho has been taken advantage of to allow parents to use their children to get what they want.
Idahoans and Tourists Beware! It’s Rut Season and Dangerous
It’s rut season for many of our larger-hooved animals. They may be more aggressive than usual if you approach them. Keep in mind, elk may not be as nasty as a moose, but at this time of year, the difference is like being hit by a heavy truck or a light truck.
Idaho’s Most Humid Town is Still a Dry Place
I know, you’re shocked, shocked to find out Idaho isn’t very humid. That’s true of most of the mountain west. A website called Matador Network does claim Kamiah is the most humid place in the state, but compared to some other places around the continent, it’s pretty dry. Often what we call humidity is actually a reference to the dew point, the volume of water vapor in the air. Heavy vapor is what gives us what my mom used to call muggy.
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
Woman Who Named Mickey Mouse Was Born And Raised In Idaho
I've watched a tremendous amount of Disney movies and cartoons over the course of my life. One thing I never knew about the face of Disney is that the woman who gave Mickey Mouse his name was born 400 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho. I was born eight miles...
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
Idaho Grocery Store Shelves Could be Bare in a Matter of Weeks
No diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, and no goods on grocery store shelves. Have you heard about the pending diesel fuel shortage? On October 14th, it was said the United States had only a 25-day supply of diesel. If there’s no change, around Election Day we’ll see trucks parked throughout much of the country. Bloomberg says the east coast is already running out. Shipments on the way to Europe have been turned back.
11 Idaho Towns As Your Favorite Characters From The Wizarding World
The wizarding world in Harry Potter has filled children everywhere with wonder and made them believe in magic. We thought it would be fun to have Idaho towns as Harry Potter characters and why. Harry Potter - Boise. Whenever someone thinks of Idaho they think of Boise. Some people don't...
Idaho $1 Million Raffle Expected to Sell Out, Again
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Once again the Idaho Lottery expects the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle to sell out this year. The Idaho Lottery started selling the popular raffle Friday morning and expects it to sell out well before the drawing at the end of the year with officials saying anyone wanting to play should buy a ticket early. This is the sixteenth year for the raffle game that is only played in Idaho that guarantees a one million dollar winner. According to the Idaho Lottery, the raffle sold out in just 34 days just before Thanksgiving. There are only 250,000 tickets available to purchase. Each Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is $10 each and also features 15,000 additional prizes from $5 to $10,000. "The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the ten 25000th tickets," according to the Idaho Lottery. During the last raffle the $1 million dollar winner from the Wood River Valley waited until the last minute to claim his prize. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” Winning numbers will be announced on January 4, 2023.
