Hamilton County, TN

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chickamauga offering families fun activities

Chickamauga, Georgia is a small town, but it's attracting many families to explore all it has to offer. "We are the best kept secret in the state of Georgia. We are a historical town at the foot of Lookout Mountain," said City of Chickamauga's Eric Pullen. Pullen says this weekend...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA

