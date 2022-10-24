ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Sheriff's deputies re-arrest North Monterey County teacher

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 27, 2022

SOLEDAD — Soledad Community Center is inviting youth ages 13 to 18 to get into the Halloween spirit and attend a spooky Teen Night on Friday, Oct. 28. There will be gaming, karaoke, fortuneteller and a costume contest with prizes from 5 to 9 p.m. Advance registration is recommended at the center, 560 Walker Drive, in Soledad.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
SAN JOSE, CA
kazu.org

Marina Police Chief Runs For Monterey County Sheriff

The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer in Monterey County and the only law enforcement officer that is elected. Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to seek re-election. The two candidates running to replace him come from different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses,...
KSBW.com

Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident

APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
APTOS, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area

The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Plea Deal in Works for Man Charged in Santa Cruz Girl's Fentanyl Case

In a last-minute move Thursday, 23-year-old Michael Russell did not agree to a plea deal offered by the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office. The parents of the victim, 16-year-old Lace Price, said the deal consisted of Russell pleading guilty and being sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, registering as a sex offender and receiving two strikes on his record.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man convicted of first-degree murder for killing supervisor

GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 14. The jury also found true a special circumstance that Merino, 28, intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a firearm, in addition to being guilty of two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
GREENFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy