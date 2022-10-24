Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest North Monterey County teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 27, 2022
SOLEDAD — Soledad Community Center is inviting youth ages 13 to 18 to get into the Halloween spirit and attend a spooky Teen Night on Friday, Oct. 28. There will be gaming, karaoke, fortuneteller and a costume contest with prizes from 5 to 9 p.m. Advance registration is recommended at the center, 560 Walker Drive, in Soledad.
POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An off-campus soccer coach who has been with the schools since 2018 was arrested Wednesday for inappropriate conduct with several victims, according to Salinas Police and school officials. Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with six felony charges, including false imprisonment, lewd acts with a child and annoying/molesting a The post POLICE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer coach arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with minors appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Soledad police serve search warrant in Modesto in connection to homicide investigation
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad and Greenfield detectives teamed up with South Monterey County Task Force to travel to Modesto Thursday morning in order to serve a search warrant. According to the Soledad Police Department the search warrant was related to an ongoing homicide investigation in Soledad. Police say they...
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The post One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Aptos appeared first on KION546.
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
Arrests made in robbery of San Jose bakery; 1 suspect still at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Four of the five suspects involved in an armed robbery at Peters’ Bakery have been arrested, but one of the suspects is still at large as of Wednesday according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery happened on Aug. 17. San Jose resident Brayan Perez Macias, 19, is the […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
kazu.org
Marina Police Chief Runs For Monterey County Sheriff
The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer in Monterey County and the only law enforcement officer that is elected. Sheriff Steve Bernal has decided not to seek re-election. The two candidates running to replace him come from different backgrounds. Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto is running against Joe Moses,...
KSBW.com
Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident
APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
KSBW.com
Group of thieves steal merchandise from Monterey's Apple Store, Monterey police report
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Apple Store at the Del Monte Mall in Monterey was recently targeted by a group of thieves, according to the Monterey Police Department. On Friday afternoon, three men wearing black hoodies stole items from the store and got into a White Chevy Malibu that had a get-away driver inside, according to investigators.
L.A. Weekly
Danielle Jasmine Lopez Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 680 [San Jose, CA]
16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Jackson Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:37 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the highway near Jackson Avenue. Investigators say multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the victim’s body in the No. 4 lane. Witnesses claimed...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area
The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
NBC Bay Area
Plea Deal in Works for Man Charged in Santa Cruz Girl's Fentanyl Case
In a last-minute move Thursday, 23-year-old Michael Russell did not agree to a plea deal offered by the Santa Cruz County District Attorney’s Office. The parents of the victim, 16-year-old Lace Price, said the deal consisted of Russell pleading guilty and being sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, registering as a sex offender and receiving two strikes on his record.
Salinas man shot, paralyzed by police found guilty of assault, other charges
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– A Monterey County Superior Court jury convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019. The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace […]
Teens arrested in armed robbery of beloved SJ bakery; SJPD credits automated license plate cameras
Footage shared with ABC7 News showed the suspects taking off with a cash box and getting away in a white BMW. Suspect Brayan Perez Macias, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, remains outstanding. SJPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man convicted of first-degree murder for killing supervisor
GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 14. The jury also found true a special circumstance that Merino, 28, intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a firearm, in addition to being guilty of two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
