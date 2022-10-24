Read full article on original website
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
Mary Ann Waller
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Barbara J. Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Shenandoah First United Methodist Church (Visitation and lunch will be held downstairs in Fellowship Hall) Visitation Start:11:00 AM (lunch served at 11:00 AM) Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, Iowa. CemeteryRose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa.
Shen council okays new Highway 59 stoplight
(Shenandoah) -- Motorists on Highway 59 will notice a new traffic light at a busy intersection in the future. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Community 1st Credit Union for the installation of a traffic light at 700 South Fremont Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says an adjustment in the former Skateland property's driveway necessitates a four-way stoplight in that vicinity.
Clarinda Council approves property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
Wohlers: we're in uncharted territories for fire fuel conditions
(Glenwood) -- Following a rash of grass and field fires throughout the region this past weekend, conservation advocates are urging residents to take extra precautions. Large field fires struck several counties in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including a 750-acre brush fire in Montgomery County, 350 acres in Fremont County, over 3,000 acres in Harrison County, and several fires sweeping through southern Lancaster County in southeast Nebraska. Kody Wohlers is the Director of the Loess Hills Land Stewardship with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Wohlers tells KMA News the region is in uncharted territory with the severity of dry conditions.
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:Open Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.m. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Shirley Diane Adams, age 74, Oakland
Visitation Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Page County Sheriff's blotter
(Clarinda) -- Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer released its latest report of arrests and investigations. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Red Oak man booked for driving while revoked
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest early Thursday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost was arrested shortly after midnight in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Trost was taken to the Montgomery County...
Shenandoah man faces driving while revoked charge
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Wednesday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 54-year-old Curtis Blacketer was arrested around 11:45 p.m. for driving while revoked. Authorities say Blacketer's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at the corner of Highway 48 and California Street in Essex.
Clarinda board reviews latest test scores
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores. During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
Red Oak man booked for reckless use of fire or explosives
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrested Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart was arrested shortly after 6:25 p.m. in the 500 block of East Prospect Street for reckless use of fire or explosives -- a serious misdemeanor.
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Robert “Bob” Petersen, 84, of Anita, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Anita Congregational Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:30 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Petersen...
Woodbine's Bendgen, Bedford's Johnson win state championships on Day 1 of state XC
(Fort Dodge) -- Two state championships, a banner day for the 1A boys, eight total medalists and a deck walk for the Woodbine boys highlighted a busy day one at the Iowa High School Cross Country Championships on Friday. CLASS 1A BOYS. KMAland’s biggest story of the day came from...
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Talking With Tom (Week 10): Creston & Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Another postseason edition of Talking With Tom is hot off the presses and centers around a pair of teams on the eastern side of KMAland. Tom Moore ventured to Creston for a chat with Panthers head coach Brian Morrison and to Mount Ayr, where he spoke with Coach Ryan Victor.
