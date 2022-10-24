Overall, the economy fared better than expected early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Expansive government relief programs gave a boost to household finances, and because people spent less during lockdowns, the personal savings rate—calculated as the percentage of disposable income that people save—increased to record heights. But the recent rise and persistence of inflation has reversed that trend, which could expose more households to financial difficulties—though residents in certain parts of the country will be better off than others. Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly.

2 DAYS AGO