Most airlines actually ask you to stay in your assigned seats because if there were to be a crash, they would be able to determine who was who. Entitlement doesn’t get you anywhere. If you want to sit next to your husband, pay the extra money to choose your seats!
The mom could have switched with someone in the row her husband was in. She was using her baby as a ploy to get you to give her husband more room. If airlines didn't charge for more room and made all seats a reasonable size switching wouldn't be such a problem.
The mom with the baby should just deal with her situation and stop trying to guilt other passengers that paid for more desirable seats into sacrificing their comfort for hers. That would really irritate me for somebody to pull that crap on me. If she had truly paid for the extras as she claimed, then she should take it up with the airline, not other passengers.
