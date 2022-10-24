Read full article on original website
Thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools stolen from Manhattan truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for information after thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools were stolen from a truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials were called to the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
Suspect’s baseball bat causes $1.7+K in damage to Ogden Shop Quik
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect’s baseball bat has caused more than $1,700 in damage to the Ogden Shop Quik. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officials were called to the Shop Quik in the 400 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
Stolen tools make for expensive burglary in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a recent burglary in Manhattan. Two men were the victims of a burglary in Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the area of the 200 block of Blue Earth Plaza. The report from the […]
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
Two from Manhattan hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Benjamin Lemmons, 40, Manhattan was eastbound on Bluemont Avenue and turned onto Tuttle Creek Blvd. and rear-ended a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Daniel Tyson, 47, Manhattan, that was stopped with traffic, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Officials find 16-year-old reported missing from Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have located a 16-year-old who was reported missing from Manhattan on Wednesday. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to urge residents to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Arion Williams. RCPD indicated that Arion was last seen at 2...
Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
Driver hospitalized in Manhattan after truck overturns on I-70
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 4:30a.m. Thursday in Riley County. A 2018 Hino box truck driven by Damion White, 36, of Lee Summit, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The...
Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
Thieves target Winter Wonderland in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition. Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for […]
RCPD arrests suspect accused of aggravated kidnapping
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on an active warrant for violation of a bond for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, domestic battery and criminal damage to property. On Wednesday, the Riley County Police Department asked fore help to locate 26-year-old Kurtis Rich of Manhattan.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Crash on Gage sends 2 to area hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a major Topeka thoroughfare, sending two people to a nearby hospital. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the intersection of SW 17th Street and SW Gage Boulevard, according to the Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander. Two individuals involved in the […]
Grandview Plaza man arrested for targeted vandalism of patrol vehicles
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Grandview Plaza man is behind bars after he allegedly targeted and vandalized patrol vehicles for multiple agencies. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, patrol vehicles were targeted and vandalized while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin St.
5 teens arrested after guns, drugs found after driving wrong way down 1-way
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers were arrested in Manhattan when guns and drugs were found after they were stopped for driving the wrong way down a one-way street. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Manhattan for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Volunteers needed to plant tulips delayed by Hurricane Ian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) is looking for volunteers to plant tulip bulbs at the Ted Ensley Gardens and Gage Park. The tulip bulbs are shipped from Holland by boat and come through Florida before being shipped to the Midwest. However, shipping was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. With the delay, the SCP+R horticulture staff are seeking volunteers to help plant the bulbs.
