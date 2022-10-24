Read full article on original website
How Alex Guarnaschelli Really Feels About Facing Scott Conant Again - Exclusive
If you tune into an episode of "Chopped," there's a good chance you'll catch chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Scott Conant at the judges' table. The two have been judging the show together for nearly 15 years and have built a lasting friendship along the way. However, you might not have known that Guarnaschelli and Conant have seen that relationship tested by a little friendly competition.
What Anne Burrell Is Like Behind The Scenes, According To Jeff Mauro - Exclusive
It's no secret that Jeff Mauro can always be counted on for a laugh in the kitchen. Whether you're catching him on the weekends with the cast of "The Kitchen," tuning in to "Kitchen Crash," or streaming any of his other Food Network appearances, one thing is clear — Mauro brings the party wherever he goes, proving that cooking can always lead to a good time.
Macallan's Just Released A New Scotch That Celebrates Ethiopian Coffee
The first thing to understand is that scotch is a whisky that is made in Scotland, and whisky is a variation of whiskey that is brewed in specific parts of the world (via Oak And Eden). The next thing to know is that while all of these whiskey varieties appear to be brown liquors when they sit on the shelves, they don't start out that way.
Negroni Sbagliato: Your Complete Guide To The Popular Cocktail
It's been impossible to ignore the new resurgence of the Negroni sbagliato cocktail. With just three ingredients, this is one of the hottest and most delicious cocktails you can make at home. Not only is it simple to put together, but it's also quite delicious and it has gained a new legion of followers because of how it combines flavors. It's a bit of sweetness that's perfectly balanced with bitter notes.
Butter's Famous Guests Alex Guarnaschelli Fangirled Over - Exclusive
When Alex Guarnaschelli isn't filming for Food Network — whether it's judging on "Chopped," hosting "The Kitchen," or competing on "Alex vs America" – she's hard at work running her restaurant, Butter, in New York City. The famed Manhattan hot spot is centered around seasonally focused, upscale, farm-to-table cuisine. It's celebrating 20 years in business, with Guarnaschelli at the helm as Executive Chef since 2003 (per Cooking Channel).
Amanda Freitag Is Dropping Some New Cocktails
Amanda Freitag is known for being a fiercely competitive chef and a staple judge on Food Network's "Chopped." On Instagram, she's also well-regarded by social media users for her "Easy AF" cooking show. In her online series, Freitag shows viewers how to make upscale but entirely accessible recipes like Chica adobo fish stew and simple hummus. Freitag normally demonstrates the recipes while sharing personal anecdotes, tips, and tricks.
Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Are Launching The Advent Calendar Of The Season
One of the oddest yet most wholesome Hollywood friendships is undoubtedly that of lifestyle and homemaking teacher Martha Stewart and West coast rap legend Snoop Dogg. The pair first met in 2008, when Snoop was a guest on "The Martha Stewart Show." Snoop and Stewart made mashed potatoes and spoke about Snoop's unique personal vocabulary. His second appearance on the show had the pair making brownies, with plenty of hash brownie jokes (via Oprah).
14 Celebrities Were Basically Forced To Anglicize, Shorten, Or Change Their Names To Appease Hollywood
Psych actor James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday after losing out on two big roles because of his Mexican last name, but he proudly changed it back in 2020.
Speculation About Paramount+ Scripted Originals Team, CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Synergies Heat Up – The Dish
Three weeks after the exit of David Nevins left a hole in the oversight of Paramount+ scripted originals, the void is yet to be filled. However, chatter about a restructuring of the operations along the lines laid out in Deadline’s piece on the day of Nevins’ departure announcement has been gaining momentum. Also growing is speculation how CBS Studios and Paramount TV Studios will align now that both are under the purview of George Cheeks, President & CEO, CBS and CCO, News & Sports, Paramount+. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish stressed on the day of Nevins’ exit announcement that Paramount...
Announcement Of Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown Just Made Twitter Giddy With Excitement
The culinary maestro with an entire show dedicated to proving his prowess will have his skills tested again in a "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" and Twitter is feverish with anticipation. Flay has become a prominent feature in the cooking industry. Britannica says that the professional chef and restaurant mogul...
Paula Deen's Touching Story About Leslie Jordan And Their Fast Friendship
Since his October 24 death, tributes have been pouring out from those who knew and loved Leslie Jordan. Per the Los Angeles Times, Jordan died at the age of 67 after crashing his BMW into a Hollywood wall. The Los Angeles Police Department declared him dead on the scene, but they were unsure whether the crash killed him or if he suffered from a medical emergency while driving, effectively causing the accident.
Duff Goldman's #1 Tip For The Moist Cake Of Your Dreams
Duff Goldman can create a seriously impressive cake. After all, before he was a judge on Food Network culinary competition shows such as "Spring Baking Championship" and "Holiday Baking Championship," he was the owner of Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, Maryland. While Goldman has branched out to master a whole range of sweet treats, the fact that he caught the eye of the culinary world because of his cakes means he's refined plenty of tips on how to make the best-ever cakes.
Giada De Laurentiis' Pumpkin Souffle Is Halloween On A Plate
When you think of sweet treats this time of year, the first thing you think of is likely Halloween candy (after all, trick or treating is basically the defining pastime of the October 31st holiday). But if you're throwing a Fright Night party or just want to get in the spooky spirit, you can also find plenty of Halloween-themed recipes online. Search "Halloween desserts" or "Halloween party food" on Pinterest and you'll find everything from monster macaroni and cheese to sweet potato Jack o' lanterns. Even celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a few frightfully festive recipes up her sleeve, including a pumpkin soufflé that she recently shared on Instagram.
Burger King Is Trying To Win Over Gamers With Latest Whopper Meal
Burger King is releasing a collaboration that may be of interest to foodies and gamers alike. The relationship between food and video games is a practical one: People need to eat. And if you're tied up in a riveting game, the quicker the meal the better. That's something Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Mountain Dew Game Fuel knew upon partnering with Activision for the release of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" in 2020 (per PR Newswire). Along with updating its packaging, Doritos unveiled its twisted lime flavor during the celebrations.
Robert Irvine Calls Out Food Network For The Return Of Dinner: Impossible
Robert Irvine, or "Bobby I" as no one calls him, has never been a wallflower. The Guardian reports that he's so brash he even went so far as to make up a bunch of outrageous lies to pad his resume. Then there's his show "Restaurant: Impossible," in which he regularly berates stubborn restaurant owners (via YouTube) who believe, despite the egregious failure of their businesses, that they know what they're doing. Irvine has even been called flat "mean" for some of his behavior, yet he says he's "intense ... not mean."
Burger King Is Celebrating Spooky Season With An In-App Ghost Detector
You know what they say: If it's a holiday on the calendar, then companies going to cash in on it. Whether it's celebrating Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, or Valentine's Day, fast food companies are eager to put their own spin on the holiday to stand out from the crowd — and good old Burger King is no exception.
Ina Garten And Williams Sonoma Are Joining Forces To Share Tips For The Perfect Thanksgiving
A lot of us are probably anticipating our first Thanksgiving as adults this year. Perhaps some will venture back home to the familiar embrace of family and turkey and football. Others might be looking forward to hosting their own celebrations for friends and family, either for the first time or looking to step up their game. No matter your situation, if you're hosting or contributing a dish to the table, "Barefoot Contessa" Ina Garten and cookware brand Williams Sonoma will set you up for the perfect Thanksgiving with their new collaboration.
TikTok Slams Wolfgang Puck For His Pasta Bolognese
Name a better comfort food than pasta bolognese; we'll wait. Rich, comforting, and delicious, bolognese is the perfect meal for any occasion, whether you are enjoying a lazy Sunday evening at home or a night out on the town. When prepared properly, the bright freshness of the sauce complements the heaviness of the meat, creating a well-balanced meal that every dinner guest will enjoy. With plenty of substitutes available, including gluten-free pasta and plant-based meat, this meal can be adjusted for almost every dietary restriction.
Instagram Is Demanding Another McDonald's Favorite Over The McRib
You may not have noticed, but there's a new trend that's been going around the fast food industry lately. In addition to introducing several new items into their repertoires, chains have also been bringing back some beloved menu items that were previously thought to have been discontinued forever. Taco Bell is probably the most notable restaurant to do this with its Mexican Pizza, which, according to a tweet from the eatery, received such a warm welcome back from patrons this May that T-Bell was forced to briefly discontinue it again in order to restock all the ingredients needed to make the pie (don't worry, Taco Bell ensures it's back permanently now). Additionally, the chain will also be resurrecting another blast from the past — the Enchirito – later next month for a limited time.
