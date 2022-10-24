BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO