Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
Man wanted for burglary, other charges turns himself in
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was wanted on multiple charges turned himself in. Jyvontai Robertson,19, was wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Authorities report Robertson turned himself in to BRPD detectives...
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
theadvocate.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
theadvocate.com
Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown
An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Louisiana
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
theadvocate.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on several apartments with people inside, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies report James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville is facing 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of...
Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Lafayette on Sunday night
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
Comments / 0