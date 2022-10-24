ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for burglary, other charges turns himself in

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man who was wanted on multiple charges turned himself in. Jyvontai Robertson,19, was wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Authorities report Robertson turned himself in to BRPD detectives...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Robber leads Ascension deputy on chase that ends with crash into Gonzales home, school lockdown

An Ascension Parish 18-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint Wednesday crashed into a home and prompted a temporary lockdown of Gonzales Middle School, city police said. The crash at the intersection of Orice Roth Road and Darla Street happened after a sheriff's deputy had chased Ricky Williams Jr. in the stolen sedan through the city of Gonzales, police said in a news release.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA

