Ethan Crumbley: I gave my dad money to buy gun used in school shooting

Oct. 28—In southeastern Connecticut, help is available around the clock for anyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or trafficking. The region has a strong network of services —including emergency shelter and housing programs, counseling and community and court-based advocacy — with the New London-based Safe Futures at the nucleus. Their support hotline is always open and can be reached at (860) 701-6001.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO