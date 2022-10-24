ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan / Michigan State gameplan with Al Borges: ‘Roman could have a big day’

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans

Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rutgers vs Minnesota: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers is set to kick off another Big Ten game on Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana, which snapped a three-game skid. Coincidentally, Minnesota will bring in its own three-game losing streak. Each team holds a 4-3 record with one victory in conference play. The game will be pivotal as the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Cliff Omoruyi named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

The upcoming college basketball season is expected to be a big one for Rutgers junior center Cliff Omoruyi. He will step into a more featured role at Rutgers, with the departure of geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. And those expectations have extended beyond Piscataway as Omoruyi has been named to the Kareem Adul-Jabbar Watch List. The award is given to the country’s best center. Omoruyi made the list along with 19 other players.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
247Sports

247Sports

