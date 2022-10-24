Read full article on original website
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan football announces uniform combination for Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team will wear blue jerseys with blue pants and maize accessories for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, the program announced. U-M revealed the combination Friday afternoon on social media with a Halloween-themed post:. Blue-on-blue has become a familiar look for the...
Michigan / Michigan State gameplan with Al Borges: ‘Roman could have a big day’
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for the Michigan defensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Bedford uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Previewing a huge recruiting weekend vs. MSU
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. This week, Steve and Brice complete a full breakdown of Michigan's massive recruiting weekend as they host rival...
Rutgers vs Minnesota: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers is set to kick off another Big Ten game on Saturday against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 24-17 win over Indiana, which snapped a three-game skid. Coincidentally, Minnesota will bring in its own three-game losing streak. Each team holds a 4-3 record with one victory in conference play. The game will be pivotal as the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility.
Three-star TE Gavin Grover excited to visit Michigan for the Michigan State game
Michigan is set to host dozens of talent prospects this Saturday for their rivalry game against Michigan State and one of those prospects will be three-star tight end.
Jim Harbaugh in search for his QB of the future | Wiltfong Whiparound
On the latest Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong looks at who Michigan could target to replace J.J. McCarthy as the next Wolverines signal caller.
Michigan State offers Georgia Tech 2023 RB commit Javin Simpkins
Michigan State coaches sent out a new running back offer in the 2023 class to Miami,(FL) three-star Javin Simpkins, a long-time commitment to Georgia Tech. Simpkins talks about the offer and his interest in the Spartans going forward.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
Michigan State hoops transfer Julius Marble embracing opportunity at Texas A&M
When Julius Marble put his name into the transfer portal this summer, Texas A&M was one of the first schools to reach out to the Michigan State. After being named the District Player of the Year as a senior for Dallas Jesuit, Marble began his career at Michigan State. The opportunity to head back to the Lone Star State was immediately appealing though for Marble.
Cliff Omoruyi named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
The upcoming college basketball season is expected to be a big one for Rutgers junior center Cliff Omoruyi. He will step into a more featured role at Rutgers, with the departure of geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. And those expectations have extended beyond Piscataway as Omoruyi has been named to the Kareem Adul-Jabbar Watch List. The award is given to the country’s best center. Omoruyi made the list along with 19 other players.
Lack of plays targeting middle of field bedevils WSU offense
It was the third-straight loss that saw the offense stumble but this one might have been the most perplexing.
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Man killed by Detroit officer after pistol-whipping, assaulting woman during 13-hour standoff
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed by a Detroit police officer after being gassed out of a house where he pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a woman during a 13-hour standoff, according to authorities. Detroit police Chief James White said officers were called to the 19300 block of...
