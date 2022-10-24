Read full article on original website
MISSING PERSON ADVISORY CANCELLED
(LAWRENCEVILLE) The Lawrenceville Police Department and Illinois State Police has cancelled its Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Lawrence County man. No other details have been provided. 33 year old Floyd E. Wheeler, who has a condition that places him in danger, went missing last Friday, therefore causing the Advisory issued on Sunday.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion Of Correctional Officer
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotion of Tyler Koester from Correctional Officer to Correctional Officer Sergeant. Officer Koester has been employed at the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2019 when he was employed as a part-time Correctional Officer. He became a full-time Correctional Officer in December of 2020, and he is a graduate of the St. Clair Correctional Officer Academy.
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
LOCAL / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(NEWTON) In Jasper County Court : an Effingham woman has been charged with one count of vendor fraud, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery, with all the felonies punishable by up to seventeen years in prison if found guilty. 31 year old Hillary Robertson allegedly created false records and computer entries at the Jasper County Health Department in Newton, billing the State of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work not done. The JCHD reported the false claims and has returned the money to the state. With the ISP heading up the investigation, Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
UPDATE: Terre Haute police impersonated through scam calls
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Today the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has received 2 separate reports of scam phone calls in which someone is impersonating law enforcement. Officials from the Terre Haute Police Department said that both calls happened this morning from different phone numbers, but are believed to be from the same person. The […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
No one hurt after rollover crash in Vanderburgh County
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left a road temporarily closed Monday night. Dispatch tells us crews responded to crash along New Harmony Road and Church Lane at 7:26 p.m. The road was blocked off to traffic as officials worked to clean up the scene. Although […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire
The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
THPD Chief apologizes over officers’ online remarks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Police Department Supervisor is under investigation following comments made on social media reportedly aimed at other local law enforcement agencies. THPD Chief Shawn Keen revealed the situation in response to questions regarding a letter he sent apologizing for the remarks to other agencies in the area. While […]
No one is running for Jasper County, Illinois Assessor... what happens now?
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - For the past several months, leaders in Jasper County, Illinois has tried many different ways to secure a county assessor. Current Jasper County Assessor Paul Woods is retiring after twenty-eight years. No one has ran as assessor to replace Woods. Following the 2022 Primary Election, there...
Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
Mom of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose takes plea deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial that had been set to start next week has been canceled. Court officials say Makaylee Opperman has accepted a plea deal in the death of her three-year-old daughter, Kamari Opperman. Officials say murder and other charges are dropped, and Opperman agreed to plead guilty...
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
Woman accused of stealing money from son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer returns to court next week
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman accused of stealing money from her son with fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts will be back in court next week. Woman accused of stealing money from a trust belonging to her son, who is also the son of fallen THPD officer, to stand trial in November.
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
