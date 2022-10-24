Read full article on original website
These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything...
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Halloween warning: Kids you may get a candy bar that plays Doom
With Halloween less than a week away, parents everywhere are riddled with anxiety over what some stranger might put in a candy bar. The worst case has kids take a bite filled with a razor blade, needle, or broken glass. But there is hope. A cheeky warning. On a fun...
An Ancient, Lesser Known Holiday Than Halloween Falls On The Same Day
Halloween is a fun and magical time for kids: costumes, candy, staying up late on a weeknight, and making major memories while covered in spooky face paint and cool glitter. But it’s also more than just a scary fun holiday. It’s an astronomical marvel with an interesting history that spans beyond goblins and ghouls. Here’s what you need to know.
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
Planning On Dressing Up As Jeffrey Dahmer For Halloween This Year? Don't.
“These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them,” a spokesperson for eBay told BuzzFeed News.
KATU.com
Halloween Battles with Your Kids
From wanting to trick or treat alone to butting heads over candy consumption, there are bound to be battles around Halloween. Our parenting coach, Tia Slightham, joined us with tips! For more information about Tia, visit her website here.
Halloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms to celebrate spooky holiday
A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home to celebrate spooky season.Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.Each skeleton hand is 8ft long and 4ft wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.“I am sort of a fanatic,” Alan, from Ohio, US, said.“Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can. I like whimsical and fun over the gory and creepy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
buzzfeednews.com
These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie
For those who celebrate, Halloween is all about creative costumes, trick-or-treating, and debating whether candy corn is good or evil. Braver souls seek out scares by visiting haunted attractions or watching horror movies. But in some cases, spooky fun became overshadowed by tragedy. Here are five terrifying true stories of...
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
hunker.com
Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now
When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
Candy-Hungry Ghouls Are Heading to Your Doorstep — What Time Does Trick-or-Treating Start?
As All Hallow's Eve approaches — caricature-like pumpkins, clusters of mums, and 12-foot skeletons adorning neighborhoods across America — adults everywhere stock up on candy, preparing to appease herds of ghoulish, ghastly, and grotesque trick-or-treaters. Of course, among the sea of prepubescent monsters and goblins are pretty princesses, superheroes, and fairies, but they, too, have a ferocious thirst for high fructose corn syrup and dextrose.
Halloween by the numbers: Fun facts about the spooky day
Halloween 2022 by the numbers: Here are 10 facts about Halloween's origins, modern-day observances and celebrations, which includes candy, costumes and jack o'lanterns.
‘Something Scary’s Blair Bathory & Steffany Strange Bring Classic Creepy Vibes To ‘The Sound Of Halloween’
Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. As we enjoy the last full week before Halloween, we’re doubling your joy by adding a full-size treat of TSOH. Two scream queens – Steffany Strange and Blair Bathory – hand out some terrifying treats.
NME
Critics are calling ‘Barbarian’ the “most shocking horror movie of the year”
Critics have described Barbarian as the “best horror movie of the year” ahead of its release in cinemas. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) who books to spend the night in a rental home in Detroit, only to find the room is already occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) when she arrives.
reviewed.com
14 haunted hotels where you can stay overnight
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. They say every hotel has its ghosts, and for true fans of horror, Halloween never really ends. So if your top hotel amenity includes malevolent spirits, we rounded up 14 of the most (allegedly) haunted hotels that offer comfort and grandeur—but also tragedy, murder, mystery, and restless ghosts.
