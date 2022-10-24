ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

‘Beautiful Soul:’ Ocean County Native, Beloved Brother Eugene Ozonuwe Dies Suddenly, 27

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Ocean County native and beloved brother Eugene Ado Ozonuwe died at St. Francis hospital in Trenton on Friday, Sept. 30. He was 27. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Ocean County native and beloved brother Eugene Ado Ozonuwe died at St. Francis hospital in Trenton on Friday, Sept. 30. He was 27.

Born in Neptune, Eugene grew up in Jackson and graduated from Jackson Memorial High School in 2016, his obituary says.

More than $8,300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Eugene’s funeral expenses as of Monday, Oct. 24.

“My fearless, loving, and sweet baby brother passed away,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Ifeekam Ozonuwe. “Taken too soon with no time to prepare, my family and I are asking for support toward his funeral and burial services.”

Eugene was known for his bright and upbeat personality, his love for music, and his ability to spread laughter and happiness anywhere and everywhere he went.

Eugene bowled, and played baseball and basketball in high school, as well as developed a reputation as the school’s “mayor,” says his obituary.

In addition to Ifeekam Ozonuwe, Eugene is survived by his loving parents, Gabriel and Sharon Ozonuwe; his other sibling, Gabriel Jr. Ozonuwe; uncle, Timothy Allan Townes, and several extended family members and close friends.

Eugene’s funeral was held at Robbinsville Community SDA Church on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Anything you offer will be a blessing as we prepare to say our final goodbyes to this beautiful soul,” reads the campaign.

