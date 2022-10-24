Gunman who killed 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl at a St. Louis school brought a long gun and 12 magazines, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
buzzfeednews.com
The Man Who Allegedly Shot And Killed A 21-Year-Old Woman Who Beat Him At A Basketball Game Has Been Arrested
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Asia Womack, a 21-year-old woman who allegedly beat him at a pickup basketball game, Dallas police announced on Thursday. Cameron Hogg, 31, was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to police, after a warrant was...
St Louis school shooting - live: Gunman who killed two, injured 6 claimed he was ‘tired of everybody’ at the school
A gunman killed two victims at a St Louis area high school before being fatally shot by police officers who responded to the incident on Monday morning.One adult and one adolescent girl were killed in the incident that took place shortly after 9am at Central VPA High School in St Louis, according to authorities in the city.As of 10am CDT, authorities were still searching for more victims in the building as students were evacuated, the school said in a statement.Eight victims were transported to a hospital for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest, say reports.Several students told...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
Man Shot Dead After Confronting Men Who Dropped Off Stepdaughters: Police
Kevin Adams, 48, died after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to Texas police.
Police shoot and kill Arizona man who they say threw rocks at their cars
Police fatally shot an Arizona man who they said threw rocks at their cars, but family members questioned why they did not use a nonlethal method, saying the man had a history of mental health issues. Ali Osman was killed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Two patrol units were...
23-year-old Georgia father arrested after accidentally killing his son
According to WSB-TV on Oct. 18, a Dekalb County father was arrested after police said he shot and killed his 2-year-old son on Oct. 9. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as the father, Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental as the gun under his pillow went off and shot his son, Sekani, in the head while he was sleeping with him.
St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, complained about being a 'loner': police
Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old who carried out Monday's St. Louis school shooting, brought over 600 rounds of ammunition and wrote about how lonely he felt prior to the attack.
Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims
Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
High Schooler Arrested for Body-Slamming Cop in Wild Video
A violent scene at an Orlando-area high school got truly weird on Thursday when an unidentified 15-year-old grabbed St. Cloud Police Officer Russell Ball and threw him to the ground. The fracas took place while the officer was attempting to separate a fight between two other students, according to a police news release. “What occurred to Officer Ball was despicable and should never have happened,” said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke, who called the circulating video of the incident “extremely disturbing.” With the help of students and school officers, Ball regained control of the situation “using the least amount of force possible,” police said. The alleged provocateur, a minor, was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. Read it at Fox Orlando
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart
No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
Mo. Mom of 5 Young Sons Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'Our Hearts Bleed in Agony'
Misty Brockman, 40, was found along with the body of Kevin Moore, 42 in the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 16 Missouri authorities are still investigating the death of a Kansas City mother of five who was found shot to death in a wooded area in the Northland part of the city earlier this month. Capt. Leslie Foreman of the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE that the department's homicide detectives are still investigating the circumstances of 40-year-old Misty Brockman's death. Brockman's body was found...
IGN
Valorant: Woman Stabs and Kills Sister For Flirting With Her Boyfriend in the Shooting Game
A 21-year-old woman in Florida was arrested on September 26 after she killed her younger sister. The culprit stabbed her sister multiple times in the heart for flirting with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant. According to the arrest reports obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Fatiha Marzan admitted committing the crime...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Felt So Humiliated That A 21-Year-Old Woman Beat Him At Pickup Basketball That He Shot And Killed Her, According To Her Family
A man shot and killed a 21-year-old Dallas woman because he was angry that she’d won a basketball game against him, her family says. First responders found Asia Womack on a sidewalk in South Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday evening, said the Dallas Police Department. She died that evening in a local hospital.
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. “Yes,” Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he “knowingly, willfully and deliberately” chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor’s office said no deals were made ahead of Monday’s plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
allthatsinteresting.com
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
Miami-Dade officer cleared in killing of troubled woman who shot at cops during eviction
A Miami-Dade police officer was legally justified in fatally shooting a troubled woman who shot at cops while being evicted from a luxury Brickell apartment, prosecutors say.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3