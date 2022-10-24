ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Early voting begins in Orange County starting Monday

By Gabby Macogay
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yhx8_0ikf5Cmy00
Residents of Orange County can vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.

Early voting opened in Orange County on Monday, Oct. 24 bright and early at 8 a.m., alongside most other counties in Central Florida.

The early voting period will be open in Orange County from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, giving early voters time to prepare and cast their ballot before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voting early requires a photo ID with a matching signature. Specific examples of acceptable identification can be found on the
Orange County Supervisor of Elections website .

Although you have to vote at your designated polling place on actual Election Day, early voting allows voters to use any of the 20 early voting locations all listed on the OCSE website .

Comments / 1

Related
Orlando Weekly

Legal Public Notices 10/26/2022

Orlando Legals Legal Public NoticesExtra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Angella Russell - totes.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats

Orlando's LGBT+ Center canceled an upcoming Halloween edition of their popular Drag Queen Story Hour for children over safety concerns due to a planned disruption from a number of white-nationalist and other extremist groups. The Halloween program would have been hosted by local drag performer Bridgette Galore on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Center. The daytime event was already sold out in advance, according to Center staff. The decision was made to cancel the Drag Queen Story Hour on Monday after Center Director George Wallace was alerted by local officials, Equality Florida and the Anti-Defamation League of coordinated disruption and intimidation being planned by a number of white-nationalist and extremist groups, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Posts on social media claimed a crazy-quilt of members from the Patriot Front, Proud Boys, White Lives Matter, National Socialist Movement, Goyim Defense League and National Socialist Front were all set to converge on the Center. Center staff elected to cancel the event with concerns for the safety of attending children and families foremost in mind.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando apartment complex evicting tenants to make repairs after Hurricane Ian

Residents at Cypress Landing Apartments are being forced to leave their homes after Hurricane Ian made landfall last month.  The complex’s management company notified the residents that they need to move out of their homes so that damage from the floods of the hurricane can be repaired, according to WKMG . Many of the units in the complex had high levels of water and were told to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. [content-1]
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

A far-right radio host and comedian who took part in an aborted series of speeches at Penn State is coming to Orlando tonight. Anthony Cumia is a former Sirius XM host on the long-running Opie & Anthony show. He was fired from that for racist comments following an alleged attack in Times Square. He started his own radio network of far-right radio shows and podcasts called Compound Media and he's bringing a showcase of those performers to the Improv in Orlando  tonight. Posters and a planned live-stream following the Orlando event note that Alex Stein will be a featured guest at the show.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Glove headline downtown Orlando's Social on Friday

When I reviewed one of Glove’s early performances in 2019 at Soundbar, I knew and noted that this arty Tampa band was special. Now they’re coming back to town to prove my ass right, thank you very much. Since that revelatory night, these seductive new wavers have ridden their high style on up to lots of high-profile national appearances at primetime festivals and supporting names like Jack White, A Place to Bury Strangers, Broncho and the Nude Party.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
WESH

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
Orlando Weekly

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

There's something kind of off-putting about the year after a big anniversary. Saying you're going to the 51st annual running of something or other hits the back of the teeth wrong. But we're sure all that awkwardness will melt away once revelers get into Lake Eola Park this November for the 51st Fiesta in the Park.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
457
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy