Read full article on original website
Anna
4d ago
Sounds like teachers with sense need to form their own union to combat their union's crazy lefty ideas before everyone homeschools
Reply(2)
12
1776 FJB
3d ago
So people can pop into work tell their boss mark me as present and go off and lollygag their whole shift get paid doing whatever they please? Ah okay got it because that is part of the learning these kids are taking for the real world. They will get walked all over as well because they do not know any better and will be ignorant. Sad sad.
Reply
2
SEPR
4d ago
Equity=racism as used by liberals. It is EXTREMELY HARMFUL
Reply(1)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
NC pastor blasts school board for equity initiative: 'We are failing Black students in the name of diversity'
Pastor and activist John Amanchukwu ripped Wake County, North Carolina's school board for failing to provide Black students with opportunities while promoting equity.
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
Teachers hit out at the idea that the school day should be extended
Teachers are hitting out at the government's proposal for longer school weeks starting September 2023. The government have issued a proposal for schools to be open a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, however, teachers have argued against this, saying that it won't make 'much difference', according to the BBC.
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Georgia mom says she was fired from substitute teaching job after objecting to book in elementary school
Georgia mother Lindsey Barr filed suit against her kids' school district after she says she was fired from a substitute teaching job over her religious beliefs
WATCH: Voters in Georgia lean towards Walker but break with Republican over Warnock church eviction criticism
ATLANTA – Voters in Georgia are largely expressing their support for Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, but are breaking with him over the criticism he's leveled against his opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, concerning the latter's church evicting tenants from apartments it owns. Fox News Digital spoke to...
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi attacked by suspect David Depape, who shouted 'where is Nancy?': source
San Francisco Police said suspect David Depape and Paul Pelosi were struggling over a hammer before Depape allegedly attacked him Friday morning inside his home.
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
Joy Reid claims DeSantis has turned Florida into a 'modern-day version of Jim Crow'
MSNBC host Joy Reid argued on Wednesday that Florida is now a “modern-day version of Jim Crow” thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., policies.
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Virginia state lawmaker to introduce bill making it a crime for parents not to affirm their LGBT child
A Virginia state delegate said she will introduce a bill that would make it a crime for a parent not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Fox News
847K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 19