Depth Chart Update: Tayvion Robinson, Jeremy Flax Listed, Jacquez Jones Remains Out Ahead of Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

Kentucky's week nine depth chart has been released:

There are hardly any tweaks compared to the week seven chart ahead of Tennessee, as the lone name still missing in a starting spot is linebacker Jacquez Jones . After leaving the Ole Miss game due to injury, the senior has not returned, and it appears as though it will remain that way this weekend in Knoxville. D'Eryk Jackson remains the starter at MLB.

Wide receiver Tavyion Robinson remains on the depth chart, despite missing the Mississippi State game due to injury. Robinson was ruled out of the matchup just before kickoff. Chauncey Magwood was announced as the starter against the Bulldogs in place of Robinson, though Rashaan Lewis was the WR who saw the most action as a result of Robinson's absence.

Right tackle Jeremy Flax is still listed on the depth chart, despite injury issues forcing him out for most of the game against Mississippi State. He originally went down late in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss on Oct. 1, suffering an injury that forced him to miss the entirety of the South Carolina matchup the following week. Redshirt freshman Deondre Buford has slotted in at RT in Flax's absence and is still listed as the backup.

There is a switch at quarterback, however, as freshman Destin Wade is now listed as the third-string QB behind Will Levis and Kaiya Sheron . Wade takes the place of Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will speak to the media at his game-week press conference ahead of Tennessee on Monday afternoon, addressing any changes and providing injury updates.

