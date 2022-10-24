ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios , Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”

Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would blame him personally. Sources tell Axios that Emmer denied his staff had any connection to the anonymous “GOP strategist” in the Daily Beast’s report, but the primetime host remained unconvinced. Banks and Emmer are set to face off for a high-ranking position as the party’s whip following the November midterms.

“Chairman Emmer and his staff have never attacked any other members’ staff. Period. These baseless accusations are meant to distract and divide Republicans,” Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, told Axios.

Some prominent Republican figures remain unconvinced.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted her support for Buckley Carlson on Sunday.

Donald Trump Jr., the CEO of Political Nepotism Babies, accused Emmer of attacking “Tucker’s family.”

This is not the first time Trump Jr. has accused Banks’ rivals for leadership positions of attacking the younger Carlson. In May, the former president’s son accused Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) of running a whisper campaign against Carlson’s son, according to a report from Politico , which was unable to confirm that the rumors had originated from Stefanik’s camp.

Cut A Way
4d ago

it's amazing how triggered these right Wingers are every time you say something about them they fall out the boat. but they talk trash about Hunter biting for 4 years even 6 years they talk trash about Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and his kids? a bunch of cry babies

ReaDawn Camren
4d ago

what do you expect, if you put yourself out there to the public just bc of one man made it that way, you will be called names and your family to, you should report on the truth and the news, that is what news medias supposed to do, trump made that happened and got religion involved, none of them should let it be known of what side they are on, they should stay out of it

Pat Baker
4d ago

first off ' Buckley?' poor kid first for the name 2nd for the father.

