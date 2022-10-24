ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
This Penn State hype video for Ohio State game is intense

Penn State may be a heavy underdog at home on Saturday, but there will be plenty of energy flowing throughout Beaver Stadium as the Nittany Lions try to score a big upset of Ohio State in Week 9. And if you still need a little adrenaline rush for the big game this weekend, then be sure to catch this week’s hype video shared by head coach James Franklin on Friday. These hype videos have been a fun way to kick off the weekend with the next game on the horizon, and this one is no exception. With highlights from this year’s...
