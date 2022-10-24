Read full article on original website
Child & teen among 4 injured in shooting; 3-year-old grazed by bullet, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and a teen are among three people taken to the hospital after being shot in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Hamilton Street around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. A 3-year-old girl...
Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
Man assaults MPD officer after threatening mom with steak knives, setting her clothes on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly setting his mother’s clothes on fire, threatening her with steak knives, then assaulting a police officer during his arrest. The incident happened Oct. 26, when Memphis Police officers responded to the Gospel Garden Apartments in the 4700 block of...
Traffic violation leads to weapon arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic stop due to a man running a red light. Officers pulled over Robert Morton, 20, on Oct. 28 around 3:30 a.m. on Central Avenue and East Parkway. During the stop, officers discovered the temporary tags on the car were expired.
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest. West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.
2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
The Investigators: Most kidnapping victims in Memphis know their abductors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eliza Fletcher seemed to be doing everything right the morning of Sept. 2. She went out for her daily run, logging miles long before her two young children woke, and before she headed to St. Mary’s where she taught junior kindergarten. The 35-year-old was kidnapped...
Victim in fatal shooting at Memphis apartments was 17 years old, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another teenager shot and killed by gun violence in Memphis. Family members and neighbors said the victim was only 17 years old. The 17-year-old was killed at the abandoned Astro Airways Villa Apartments. Residents said they are fed up with the violence that happens in the...
Memphis apartment complex shooting leaves teen boy dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 2335 Pendleton St. The boy was found dead inside an apartment. According to...
Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
Man shot during carjacking at East Memphis car wash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was shot during a carjacking in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Crime scene investigators were seen rolling into the 3-Minute Carwash after a carjacking and shooting at the express wash. Around 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Investigators said a 24-year-old man […]
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Man accused of robbing, shooting cousin at family funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of robbing, then shooting his cousin several times at a family funeral in North Memphis. Three months after the shooting at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson, Willie Malone was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a […]
Man forges another man’s personal information, attempts to steal $26K from bank, MPD says
Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a forgery of identity at a bank. On Sep. 20 at approximately 11:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a forgery at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue. A man was contacted by his bank, that an unknown man attempted...
Man shot, critically injured at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The...
Women accused of scamming gift cards from a store
Southaven police are looking for a pair of women accused of tricking a cashier into uploading more than $1,000 onto gift cards. Police say the two women, both African-American, entered the Family Dollar at 8650 U.S. Highway 51 North back on Oct. 9 and are accused of shoplifting and scamming the cashier into the illegal upload.
MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser. According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street. Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to...
2 women wanted for questioning after man found shot & killed in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are wanted for questioning after a man was found shot to death inside his car. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Churchill Street on Mon., Aug. 16, about a suspicious vehicle. Police found a man slumped...
Grenada murderer denied parole after objection from victim's family
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted murderer will not be granted parole after objection from the victim’s family. Frederick Bell has been in prison for the 1991 murder of Bert Bell [no relation]. He was set to be released from prison earlier this fall but the victim’s family objected...
Accused DUI suspect crashes into Memphis police car, affidavit says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a Memphis police car is facing multiple charges, according to Shelby County Jail records. A Memphis police officer was driving in the area of Winchester Road and Goodlet Road on Monday night when Ismael Ordonez, 32, reportedly pulled out of a private drive and struck the passenger side of the officer’s patrol car.
