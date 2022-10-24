ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senatobia, MS

actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 2335 Pendelton Street to find a man shot to death on the scene. The address is inside the Astro Airways Villa Apartments. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Traffic violation leads to weapon arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic stop due to a man running a red light. Officers pulled over Robert Morton, 20, on Oct. 28 around 3:30 a.m. on Central Avenue and East Parkway. During the stop, officers discovered the temporary tags on the car were expired.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest. West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
MILLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis apartment complex shooting leaves teen boy dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is dead after he was shot at an apartment complex in Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 2335 Pendleton St. The boy was found dead inside an apartment. According to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community mourns woman shot, killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman. 28-year-old Christian Hammock, a mother of four, was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man shot during carjacking at East Memphis car wash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was shot during a carjacking in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Crime scene investigators were seen rolling into the 3-Minute Carwash after a carjacking and shooting at the express wash. Around 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue. Investigators said a 24-year-old man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of robbing, shooting cousin at family funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of robbing, then shooting his cousin several times at a family funeral in North Memphis. Three months after the shooting at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson, Willie Malone was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, critically injured at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened at a gas station early Wednesday morning. MPD says officers responded to the shooting around 5:25 a.m. at the Citgo at 1559 Sycamore View Rd. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Women accused of scamming gift cards from a store

Southaven police are looking for a pair of women accused of tricking a cashier into uploading more than $1,000 onto gift cards. Police say the two women, both African-American, entered the Family Dollar at 8650 U.S. Highway 51 North back on Oct. 9 and are accused of shoplifting and scamming the cashier into the illegal upload.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man wanted for robbery in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a robbery in Frayser. According to police, Tommy Driskell approached the victim with a handgun on Sept. 2. at 7:43 p.m on Watkins Street. Driskell held the victim against his will and forced him to...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Grenada murderer denied parole after objection from victim's family

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A convicted murderer will not be granted parole after objection from the victim’s family. Frederick Bell has been in prison for the 1991 murder of Bert Bell [no relation]. He was set to be released from prison earlier this fall but the victim’s family objected...
GRENADA, MS
actionnews5.com

Accused DUI suspect crashes into Memphis police car, affidavit says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a Memphis police car is facing multiple charges, according to Shelby County Jail records. A Memphis police officer was driving in the area of Winchester Road and Goodlet Road on Monday night when Ismael Ordonez, 32, reportedly pulled out of a private drive and struck the passenger side of the officer’s patrol car.
MEMPHIS, TN

