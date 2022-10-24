Read full article on original website
2022 Boo Bash raises Halloween thrill in McKenzie
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A local town is getting into the Halloween spirit a bit early. Downtown McKenzie was transformed into a Halloween carnival atmosphere with the annual Boo Bash. There were lots of activities for the whole family, including a trunk-or-treat, costume contest, trolley rides, a dunk tank, and...
Great Weather Friday, Rain Showers Back Saturday Afternoon
It will be a bit chilly tonight and quite nice through on Friday. Showers and weak storms will move up from the south Saturday afternoon and impact most of West Tennessee during the early evening hours. Light rain showers will linger around on Sunday but should clear out by Halloween morning. We will have the latest hour by hour breakdown of when you can expect the rain to show up where you live and the rest of your forecast coming up below.
Mild Through Friday, Rain Returning this Weekend!
After a breezy and cloudy morning, the skies cleared out and it turned out to be a mild Wednesday. Expect similar weather for Thursday and we should be in the 70s on Friday. A low pressure system will track to the south of West Tennessee this weekend and depending on how far south it tracks, and the how fast until it moves through, will determine the amount and timing of the rain this Halloween weekend. Showers will show up late Saturday and move out Monday morning. We will have the latest forecast details on the timing of when the rain may show up on Saturday and the rest of your week and weekend’s forecast coming up here.
