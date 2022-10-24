Read full article on original website
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
RUMOR: Browns’ asking price in potential Kareem Hunt trade, revealed
The Cleveland Browns, despite boasting the services of elite talent such as Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb, have struggled out of the gates, winning only two of their first seven games of the new season. With the 4 PM E.T. trade deadline on November 1 fast approaching, it appears as if the Browns are more than willing to part with a few veterans on the team deemed to have been underperforming, including Kareem Hunt.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
profootballnetwork.com
DK Metcalf Injury Update: Will the Seahawks WR Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to monitor ahead of Week 8 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who left last week’s game with a knee injury.
Yardbarker
3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown
The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
Yardbarker
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ranking Lions Top Trade Assets
These are players the Detroit Lions could trade to gain additional draft picks in the future.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL News Mailbag: Which Contenders Will Make Trades and Which Losing Teams Can Make the Playoffs?
Every week, we take questions from our readers for our Friday NFL news mailbag. This week, we’re trying to figure out which teams might bolster their playoff squads with trades, which losing teams can make the playoffs, and which players seem like locks to be traded. To submit questions...
profootballnetwork.com
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8
As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
profootballnetwork.com
Top NFL DFS Lineup for Thursday Night Football: For Buccaneers vs. Ravens, Can We Trust Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews, and Tom Brady?
If you’re playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 8: Are Leonard Fournette and Jonathan Taylor Players To Target?
With Thursday Night Football in the books, it’s time for the fantasy football trade analyzer as we digest what happened last night and look ahead to what we might see on Sunday. It was an intriguing Thursday night, with players on both sides having big games, but who stands out as a potential player to trade for or away?
profootballnetwork.com
Start ’em Sit ’em Week 8 TNF: Should Managers Trust Mark Andrews and Mike Evans on Thursday Night?
Week 8 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get a game with serious playoff implications, as the Baltimore Ravens head South to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 8 of Thursday Night Football.
ESPN
Carroll: NFL needs to 'seriously' look into grass-turf debate
RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and safety Quandre Diggs on Wednesday said they'd like to see a close reexamination of whether NFL stadiums should exclusively use natural grass. The ongoing conversation about the safety of playing on artificial turf versus natural grass has been raised anew after...
profootballnetwork.com
Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook: Does He Have Value in Kansas City?
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney in a trade on Thursday, but what does the move do for his fantasy football value? Should fantasy managers be looking to add Toney as he gets a change in scenery away from the New York Giants? Additionally, what impact does this have on the fantasy options in Kansas City and New York?
