Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents
Yet another location shutters with little advance notice, angering local politicians, and customers who have depended on the store for their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, WXXINews.com, Google.com, and Walgreens.com.
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep Secret
October 25th, 2022 (Bardstown,KY) by Staff Reporters. At last weeks Bardstown City Council debate council candidate Gaye Ballard brought up the subject of Bardstown City Schools Superintendent Ryan Clark's house. Ballard alleged that demolition on the property started prior to Clark receiving a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city. Ballard also alleged that councilman Joe Buckman was the contractor on the project. Buckman denied both things in his closing statements at the debate.
kentuckytoday.com
Covered in love: Small church quilting group delivers 97 to Jenkins church
JENKINS, Ky. (KT) – The Golden girl quilters of First Baptist Church of Sonora – ages 78 to 88 - delivered nearly 100 quilts Thursday to Immanuel Baptist Church in Jenkins. Every year since 2000, the women start in February making 100 quilts with the goal of blessing...
wdrb.com
2 former LMPD officers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to throwing drinks at people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling their actions "egregious, conscious shocking behavior," a federal judge sentenced two former Louisville Metro Police officers to prison Wednesday on civil rights violations for throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end. Despite a recommendation of probation by both prosecutors and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Louisville woman found dead in the Ohio River had been missing nearly a week
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a woman found dead in the Ohio River as 42-year-old Miriam Hope. She was missing since Oct. 10.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
kentuckytoday.com
Satterfield asking for crowd influence against Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Was Louisville's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh last weekend a new start or a false start?. Evidence of which will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cardinal Stadium (ACCN) when the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) take on No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) in a game that could have major implications for their immediate future.
