The Spring Grove defense delivered as the Lions defeated Lanesboro, 28-6, in a state-ranked showdown and Oct. 19 regular-season finale that decided the 2022 East Sub-District championship. It was the Lions’ first regular-season title in four years, while the Burros were unable to defend their 2021 championship. As expected, the teams then received the top two seeds for the 9-man Section One Tournament and barring an upset, could collide again in the section title bout. State-ranked No. 5 Spring Grove remained undefeated at 8-0 (8-0 sub-district), while visiting No. 2 Lanesboro left Blayne Onsgard Field at 7-1 (6-1 sub-district).

