Read full article on original website
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
New York Man’s Arrest Disrupts Hudson Valley Fentanyl ‘Pipeline’
A New York man's arrest is "believed to have disrupted a pipeline of fentanyl" coming into the Hudson Valley. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 40-year-old Shawn W. Phillips for criminal possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, in the third degree with intent to sell. Fentanyl...
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
Big Hotel Renovation In Poughkeepsie Asking for Public Suggestions
If you are a long-time resident of the Hudson Valley chances are at one time or another you have spent time at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. It has been a focal point in Poughkeepsie for many years. Thinking back on all the times I have been to the Poughkeepsie Grand...
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Public Transit Employee Receives Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry
Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry. Poughkeepsie, NY… New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon, Assistant Director of Dutchess County Public Transit (DCPT), with its 2022 Joe Boardman Award at the association’s fall conference and Transit Industry Luncheon held this week in Albany. New York Public...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ulster County to Award Additional $950,000
KINGSTON – The Office of the Ulster County Executive announced that through collaboration with the Ulster County Legislature and Ulster County Department of Economic Development, $1,000,000 of American Rescue Plan funding provided to Ulster County will be awarded to over 25 small- to medium-sized businesses creating a second small business assistance program for the County. The small business assistance program, known as the Ulster County Cares II Small Business Assistance program, released the application on September 30, 2022. Formal submissions will be accepted beginning October 31, 2022 – December 11, 2022. Informational webinars will be held via Zoom on October 25 and October 27.
Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY
Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center
PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Voters raise concerns over $159M BOCES capital improvement project
The $159 million referendum passed Tuesday by 110 votes.
SP: Hudson Valley Man Blinded Pilots Trying To Land Plane In New York
A Hudson Valley man nearly caused a tragic accident when he blinded pilots trying to land a plane in New York. New York State Police based in Manhattan announced the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who allegedly shined a laser-beam into an airplane as it was landing in New York.
New cannabis cultivation facility breaks ground in Ulster County
Officials say this will be one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades and will provide locals with many new jobs.
Comments / 0