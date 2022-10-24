ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State

Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Public Transit Employee Receives Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry

Recognition for Dedication, Leadership in Industry. Poughkeepsie, NY… New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA) honored Amanda Sammon, Assistant Director of Dutchess County Public Transit (DCPT), with its 2022 Joe Boardman Award at the association’s fall conference and Transit Industry Luncheon held this week in Albany. New York Public...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster County to Award Additional $950,000

KINGSTON – The Office of the Ulster County Executive announced that through collaboration with the Ulster County Legislature and Ulster County Department of Economic Development, $1,000,000 of American Rescue Plan funding provided to Ulster County will be awarded to over 25 small- to medium-sized businesses creating a second small business assistance program for the County. The small business assistance program, known as the Ulster County Cares II Small Business Assistance program, released the application on September 30, 2022. Formal submissions will be accepted beginning October 31, 2022 – December 11, 2022. Informational webinars will be held via Zoom on October 25 and October 27.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY

Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornerstone Family Healthcare celebrates over $6 million upgrade to Port Jervis center

PORT JERVIS – Cornerstone Family Healthcare, headquartered in Newburgh, has completed the $6.75 million upgrade to its facilities in the City of Port Jervis. The center, in the former Doctors Sunnyside Hospital that was founded in 1959, has been transformed into a full-service medical practice to serve all people, noted Linda Muller, Cornerstone’s president for over 31 years.
PORT JERVIS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

